QBE North America launches a new ad campaign emphasizing the power of a strong insurance partner -- New television spots focus on helping businesses achieve their ambitions when faced with opportunities and risks --

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the back of strong momentum, QBE North America is excited to launch a new ad campaign designed to raise awareness of the expertise, value and partnership QBE brings to its customers.

The midsize business television campaign, "QBE Is With You," comprises two ads that spotlight businesses making key decisions about their future — a company looking to expand through acquisition and another looking to purchase new real estate. In highlighting two of the key industries that QBE serves in the middle market — commercial real estate and financial services — the company is showcasing its industry expertise and the power of having a strong insurance partner at your side.

"Businesses today face countless risks that are remarkably intricate and diverse," said Amy Banek, Head of Communications, Marketing and Brand at QBE North America. "The new commercials reinforce the power of having a strong partner to help both navigate risks and capitalize on opportunities. While the commercials focus on midsize businesses, all of our customers — from farmers, corporations and individuals — can be confident when QBE is at their side."

The 30-second spots can be found on digital television stations, NBC and the Golf Channel—as the campaign aligns with QBE's title sponsorship of the QBE Shootout. The PGA Tour sanctioned event is a one-of-a-kind competition featuring 24 of the world's top professional golfers playing on two-person teams in a mixed format of scramble, modified alternate shot and better ball.

The campaign will also appear in print and on digital and social channels.

In alignment with the new ads, QBE is launching a social media contest whereby people can nominate partners to receive a QBE Shootout Shoutout and be entered to win a number of prizes—including an all-expense-paid trip to the 2022 QBE Shootout and a stay at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples.

QBE worked with agency of record Pinckney Hugo Group to develop the campaign.

"Pinckney Hugo Group is thrilled to collaborate with QBE on this new campaign and help raise awareness for what makes the company a strong insurance partner for its customers," said Doug Pinckney, President, Pinckney Hugo Group. "Leveraging a lighthearted, golf-themed approach, the campaign draws attention to the QBE Shootout and the community organizations it helps support."

Full Credit List

Campaign: QBE Is With You

CEO, QBE North America: Todd Jones

Head of Communications, Marketing and Brand: Amy Banek

AVP, Marketing: Amy Sandusky

Director: Scott McNany

Agency: Pinckney Hugo Group

CEO: Doug Pinckney

Creative Director: Chris Pinckney

Account Managers: Scott Herron, David Petrocci

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter @QBENorthAmerica.

About Pinckney Hugo Group

Pinckney Hugo Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications firm providing strategic solutions for clients in a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, the firm is a member of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), a Google Premier Partner and a Facebook Business Partner. Pinckney Hugo Group was named one of the Best Companies to Work For in New York State four times and has been included on Inc. magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America eight times. For more information, call 315-478-6700 or visit pinckneyhugogroup.com.

