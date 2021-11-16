- New expanded office in the heart of "Motor City" strengthens commitment to invest close to automakers and customers in North America

WirelessCar Establishes New U.S. Headquarters in Detroit to Support U.S. Automakers' Digital Vehicle Transformation - New expanded office in the heart of "Motor City" strengthens commitment to invest close to automakers and customers in North America

DETROIT, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, today announced its continued international expansion with the opening of the company's new U.S. office located in Detroit, Michigan to better serve its top OEM customers in the U.S. and to expand strategic partnerships and focus on strategic talent acquisition and recruitment with immediate employment opportunities. Today's news reflects the company's international growth strategy and commitment to investing in close proximity to their customers.

Over the last twenty years WirelessCar has worked with some of the largest traditional and upstart automakers to leverage the full value of connected car data for digital services and revenue, such as Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Nissan, BMW, Subaru, and Volvo Group. The company is widely recognized for its proven expertise handling car data and operations for more than 8 million connected cars worldwide in over 85 countries with a goal of delivering digital vehicle services to over 100 million cars by 2025.

"Today's announcement further demonstrates our commitment to our customers," said Martin Rosell, WirelessCar Chief Executive Officer. "Expanding our presence in Detroit supports our business growth strategy and helps us to establish a larger footprint in the U.S. to further grow and develop strategic relationships within the automotive industry."

The new 7,300 square foot office will be a permanent space for 40 employees, situated on the top floor of the Oakland Commons building in Southfield. This expanded facility will allow the company to continue its rapid growth and plans to double its headcount in the U.S. over the next 18-24 months. WirelessCar's new office is strategically located in the Southfield area of Detroit, the heart of the automotive industry, to service the top automakers in the region that are pursuing aggressive connected vehicle goals.

The office will be led by Greg Geiselhart, Vice President of Americas. Geiselhart has more than 20 years of expertise in sales of automotive vehicle platforms with a specialty in software solutions.

"OEMs today are navigating the challenge-filled transition to software-defined vehicles, whether the requirement is to build an automotive business intelligence cloud or to upfit an existing vehicle lineup with new services," said Greg Geiselhart. "Detroit provides the right environment for WirelessCar to work closely with our OEMs and stakeholders to align on business goals and quickly adjust to automakers' specific requirements, leveraging the full value of digital services across the entire spectrum of in-car connectivity."

One of WirelessCar's major strengths is its ability to form long-standing partnerships with leading automotive brands. Among its successes are Volvo On Call safety, security, and convenience services, which have been implemented in Volvo Cars in more than 55 markets, including North America, Brazil, China, and Russia. WirelessCar's growing portfolio of solutions, products and professional services includes Connectivity, Safety and Security, Journey Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Shared Mobility and Digital Transformation.

The company is headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden and has additional offices in Greensboro, N.C., Allenstown, Pa. and in Beijing, China. For career opportunities, please visit Develop at WirelessCar - WirelessCar.

