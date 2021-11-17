Calloway's Nursery is Improving Lives One Poinsettia at a Time

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Christmas giving, Calloway's and Cornelius Nursery continue their annual support to Lena Pope by donating 10% of all poinsettia sales this holiday season. Calloway's invites everyone to share in the joy and make a difference with the simple purchase of poinsettias from any of their neighborhood locations.

Lena Pope, based in Fort Worth, is committed to improving the well-being of children and their families by providing prevention and early intervention programs that increase child and family resiliency. Their evidence-based programs offer a range of services including mental health counseling, behavior interventions, and education programs focused in social and emotional learning. Lena Pope works every day to meet the emotional, behavioral, and intellectual needs of children, youth, adults, and families. For more information about Lena Pope, visit lenapope.org.

"We're honored to be able to support such a worthy community organization," said Marce Ward, Calloway's Nursery President & C.E.O. "We focus our efforts in order to make a significant impact for children and families in Texas. We value our partnership with Lena Pope because they provide a positive, direct impact on people in Texas communities."

Calloway's Nursery is a locally founded garden center serving both Dallas-Fort Worth and the Houston area (as Cornelius Nursery). They currently have 24 locations with plans to open two more stores in 2022. The company combines quality plants with an expert team, having more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in its stores than any other nursery or garden center in Texas.

