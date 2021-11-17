Navitas and Anker Sign Strategic Partnership Deal for Next-Gen Mobile Fast Chargers

New 30W, 65W 'League of Legends™' first in a new series of leading-edge fast chargers in $2B market

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor , the industry leader in GaN power integrated circuits ("ICs") and Anker Innovations , a global leader in fast-charging technology, announced the signing of a new strategic partnership.

The 65W 2C1A ‘Yasuo’ charger, has 2x USB-C and 1x USB-A port to charge three devices simultaneously such as a phone, headphones and a laptop – with enough power for high-performance gaming laptops.

Gallium nitride (GaN) devices are the leading-edge of power semiconductor technology, operating 20x faster than traditional silicon chips, and can achieve up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, GaN drive, protection and control and are designed to be easy-to-use, 'digital-in, power-out' circuit building blocks.

Anker and Navitas have an established relationship, starting in 2017 when Anker was one of the first companies to create next-generation, fast-charger prototypes and then qualify the breakthrough new GaN technology. The 2019 Anker PowerCore Fusion PD combination charger and portable power bank was a game-changing shift in mobile power, using Navitas GaNFast power ICs to reach new levels of efficiency and power density.

Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations said: "I believe that having engineering teams from Anker and Navitas sitting side by side on a daily basis will greatly improve the efficiency of the product development process, translating into faster and better chargers for our customers."

The new agreement dedicates engineering teams from both Navitas and Anker to be co-located at Anker offices to develop and launch leading-edge GaNFast chargers to accelerate time-to-market. The initial focus will be on next-generation mobile chargers but will expand into the high-growth energy-storage markets. The deal also provides a longer planning horizon for co-operative marketing across all media platforms and in-person events, such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas.

"As both a long-term customer and investor in Navitas, Anker has demonstrated a passion for innovation and vision for the future of charging," said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO of Navitas. "Mobile charging is a $2B target market for GaN power ICs, and working with Anker on energy-storage is aligned with our renewable / solar energy expansion strategy."

The first two fast chargers released under the new partnership are the 30W USB-C and 65W 2C+A chargers in Anker's collaboration with the " League of Legends " multi-player online battle arena video game, played on phones, tablets and laptops. With fast action and intensive, detailed graphics, the game has a high draw on battery power, and fast charging – with portability – is crucial for any LOL gamer.

At only 28 x 29 x 32 mm, the 30W USB-C 'Jinx' is a similar size to the original 5W so-called 'sugar-cube' phone charger and 70% smaller than the standard silicon-based 30W.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support high-quality wireless audio, home security, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. League of Legends is a trademark of Riot Games, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

