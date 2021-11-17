ProgenaCare Global announces effective applications of novel keratin matrix technology, ProgenaMatrix

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaCare Global, formerly Cell Constructs, has developed innovative products for wound healing that provide excellent outcomes for patients, while advancing the use of renewable materials. The company's wound care technology, ProgenaMatrix™, incorporates human keratin as a major component of the highly effective and affordable wound therapy.

The all-natural robust human keratin protein option that constitutes this specialized biomaterial offers a completely unique solution to wound care clinicians. The human keratin technology in ProgenaMatrix is hydrated, non-cellular (not tissue-based), non-resorbing and supports the body's own healing process. The bio-inspired design makes ProgenaMatrix the next generation of advanced wound therapy in the CMS skin substitute category.

Keratin technology has been in published literature for over a century with applications in wound healing, drug delivery, tissue engineering, trauma and medical devices.1 These studies inspired Progenacare to seek applications of keratin as a wound dressing. Studies have proven that keratin stimulates keratinocyte migration and collagen synthesis, which is important for wound bed re-epithelialization. Keratin stimulates keratinocytes in vitro to produce increased Type IV and VII collagens which are central to basement membrane reconstitution during the healing process.2

"The ability to use a unique human-sourced material that is safe and cleared thru the 510(k) process could be transformational for the industry. Using human keratin instead of the typical collagen, provides the healthcare professional with a more effective advanced treatment option for expedited closure of chronic wounds." - Ryan Chatelain, DPM

"For hard to heal wounds, ProgenaMatrix has proven to be the industries' revolutionary game changer. It is fast, effective, well tolerated by patients, and easy to use." - Bheki Khumalo, DPM.

ProgenaCare Global is a multi-discipline company focused on solutions for global wound care. It was founded in 2008 by biopolymer scientist Dr. Tom Barrows, PhD and medical device entrepreneur John Daniel, with primary funding by Bert Jones. For information please call (770) 627-2547. 2275 Northwest Pkwy SE Suite 170, Marietta, GA 30067. www.ProgenaCare.com

1. Rouse JG, Van Dyke ME. A Review of Keratin-Based Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications. Materials, 2020, 2, 999-1014.

2. Tang L, Sierra JO, Kelly R, Kirsner RS, Li J. Wool-derived keratin stimulates human keratinocyte migration and types IV and VII collagen expression. Experimental Dermatology, 2021, 21, 456-476.

