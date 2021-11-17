TYSONS, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced Tony Taveekanjana has joined its mortgage leadership team as National Retail Sales Executive and Vice President. Taveekanjana is a highly accomplished executive with experience leading the nation's top mortgage companies. He is responsible for expanding PenFed's national retail sales team with a focus on building self-sourced purchase production through partnerships with realtors, builders and financial influencers.

Tony Taveekanjana Joins PenFed Credit Union’s Mortgage Leadership Team as National Retail Sales Executive

"Tony is an inspiring leader, and we are excited he has joined our mortgage leadership team," said PenFed Mortgage President and EVP Winston Wilkinson. "He is building a top performing team of talented mortgage loan officers who bring our members home and help them to realize their dream of homeownership."

Taveekanjana reports to Lisa Cookson, SVP Retail and Digital Sales Executive and Chief Mortgage Administration Officer. He will work closely with PenFed's Heads of Mortgage Growth/Marketing, Secondary Products and Pricing and Mortgage Fulfillment/Operations.

"Tony brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team and we are thrilled to welcome him to PenFed," said Cookson. "His experience at top national mortgage lenders perfectly aligns with his new role and our commitment to growth. We are excited he will be partnering with leaders across PenFed's mortgage division to exceed member and employee expectations as they join us on this journey."

Prior to PenFed, Taveekanjana was Co-Founder of Homeric, a mortgage solutions company. He also held leadership positions at top mortgage companies including Movement Mortgage, Gateway First Bank, Envoy Mortgage, Stearns Lending, New Penn Financial, Fifth Third Bank and Bank of America. Taveekanjana attended the University of Tampa John H. Sykes College of Business and resides in Dallas, Texas.

"I'm proud to join the PenFed team and help them further build on their incredible success," said Taveekanjana. "PenFed is a leader in the mortgage industry with a very strong value proposition for our Retail Channel. The added bonus is PenFed is mission driven to provide a lower cost of homeownership and a mortgage process that is easy and accessible."

PenFed's mortgage team has delivered record results over the last two years, growing originations 1,232%. PenFed is the nation's fourth largest home equity lender and is growing as a top 50 mortgage company on pace to originate over $17 billion in mortgage loans this year. The mortgage team has played an instrumental role in the credit union's achievement of $31 billion in assets and growing membership to more than 2.5 million.

PenFed is expanding its mortgage national retail sales team and those interested in joining Taveekanjana and the PenFed mortgage team can visit PenFed Careers.

