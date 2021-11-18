African Pride Announces Legendary Wig & Hair Artist, Arrogant Tae, As New Stylist Ambassador

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African Pride, leading hair care product manufacturer with more than 30 years' experience creating quality and affordable products, is excited to announce their partnership with Arrogant Tae – celebrity wig and hair artist, whose work, has made him one of the most sought-after stylists of the times, has a clientele that includes Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, Love & Hip-Hop star DreamDoll, model Ari Fletcher among countless others.

African Pride (PRNewsfoto/African Pride)

African Pride is known for addressing the haircare needs of all hair types and textures with premium, natural ingredients to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self. Together, Arrogant Tae and African Pride will promote a custom Sealed2Slay regimen for healthy hair & protective styling maintenance. The regimen will feature a selection of African Pride's premium Moisture Miracle & Olive Miracle products, that support under wig care and highlight African Pride's proposition of nourishment, breakage protection & moisture.

"Arrogant Tae's impact on the hair industry is known far and wide and we're beyond thrilled to partner with him on our Sealed2Slay campaign as African Pride's Stylist Ambassador," said Jazzmene Ford, Marketing Manager at African Pride. "The regimen we created goes hand in hand with his legendary expertise in that it will highlight the importance of healthy hair maintenance & protective styling benefits."

As part of the partnership, Arrogant Tae and African Pride will create educational hairstyling content that showcases a healthy hair system for pre-installation of wigs and beyond. The custom regimen will also be available for purchase via bundle packages on African Pride's Amazon storefront – just in time for the holidays!

"I'm so excited to be working with African Pride as their stylist ambassador," said Arrogant Tae. "The brand is legendary within the haircare industry, and I'm honored to collaborate on this extremely relevant haircare regimen to promote healthy hair & protective styling – a topic that both of our audiences truly care about." African Pride's Sealed2Slay regimen will be available for purchase on African Pride's Amazon storefront at Amazon.com on https://www.amazon.com/africanpride.

For more information on African Pride's partnership with Arrogant Tae, and the African Pride brand or products visit AfricanPrideHair.com and follow @MyAfricanPride on Instagram and @MyAfricanPrideHair on Facebook.

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the haircare needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle and Dream Kids. We believe in the unspoken power of a great hair day. The boost of energy that's given when your beauty and confidence is intertwined should be accessible to all women. That's why we created African Pride products with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self. For more information about the brand, visit AfricanPrideHair.com, and tell us your hair story by engaging with us on social and using the hashtag #MyAfricanPride.

Arrogant Tae

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE African Pride