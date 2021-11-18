Sky Cams
Bantam Pharmaceutical Announces Data on its lead drug, BTM-3566 to be Presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology

Oral Presentation Will Focus on InVitro and InVivo Responses to BTM-3566 in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantam Pharmaceutical, a drug discovery and development company targeting selective modulation of mitochondrial dynamics in cancer, today announced that data on BTM-3566, in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies including Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, was selected for an oral presentation at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), being held from December 11- 14, 2021, virtually and in-person in Atlanta. Dr. Adrian Schwarzer, MD, PhD, Hannover Medical School, will present non-clinical research on the activity and mechanism of BTM-3566 a novel, oral compound that targets mitochondrial dynamics leading to cellular stress and tumor cell apoptosis.

www.bantampharma.com (PRNewsFoto/Bantam Pharmaceutical, LLC)
Details of the abstract and oral presentation session are as follows:

Title

BTM-3566, a Novel Activator of the Mitochondrial Stress Response Promotes Robust Therapeutic Responses in Vitro and In Vivo in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Date

Monday, December 13, 2021, 4:00 P.M. ET

Location

Georgia World Congress Center, Room B213-B214, Level 2

Presenter

Adrian Schwarzer, MD, PhD, Department of Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany

Abstract

Available online at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper145637.html

Accepted abstracts are currently available in a special online-only issue of Blood, ASH's official journal, at https://ashpublications.org/blood.

About BTM-3566

BTM-3566 is an orally-available novel small molecule compound with broad anti-cancer activity in hematologic and solid tumors, initially focused on Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphomas (DLBCL). BTM-3566's anti-cancer mechanism of action is unique and differentiated from other therapeutics, disrupting mitochondrial function in tumor cells to induce apoptosis (cell death). An IND application for BTM-3566 in B-cell malignancies is being completed for submission in Q1 2022.

About Bantam Pharmaceutical

Bantam Pharmaceutical is a drug discovery and development company channeling the power of mitochondrial dynamics to address unmet needs in oncology. Using its unique expertise in mitochondrial cellular biology, Bantam is developing novel, first-in-class small molecule oral therapeutics for difficult-to-treat hematological and solid tumors. Bantam is currently pursuing an IND application for Its lead candidate, BTM-3566, in B-cell malignancies. Learn more at https://bantampharma.com/.

Media Contact:
Terri Clevenger
ICR Westwicke
Terri.clevenger@westwicke.com 
203-856-4326

Company Contact:
Meghan Reynolds, Chief of Staff
646.598.4823
info@bantampharma.com 
www.bantampharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bantam-pharmaceutical-announces-data-on-its-lead-drug-btm-3566-to-be-presented-at-the-63rd-annual-meeting-of-the-american-society-of-hematology-301428399.html

SOURCE Bantam Pharmaceutical, LLC

