PageUp Acquires PathMotion

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp [ https://www.pageuppeople.com/ ] acquires PathMotion , a pioneering SaaS platform that allows organizations to create highly relevant employee-generated content to attract and engage quality applicants.

PathMotion's sophisticated AI-powered discussion platform makes it easy for organizations to connect candidates to real employees and share authentic employee content. With a single click, organizations can create and share on-brand employee-generated content with prospective job seekers.

The acquisition complements PageUp's recent acquisition of Clinch Recruitment Marketing software.

Like Clinch, PathMotion will seamlessly integrate with the PageUp ATS, and will also be sold as a standalone solution that plugs into other ATS solutions.

PathMotion's London and Paris teams will join the Clinch team in Dublin as they continue to innovate to deliver exceptional candidate experiences.

PathMotion will continue to serve the UK and European markets and increase its reach to markets in the US, Australia, and Asia.

PageUp CEO Mark Rice said "We're thrilled to welcome PathMotion into the PageUp family. Delivering an engaging, authentic candidate experience is a must in today's competitive talent market, and PathMotion's innovative AI-powered platform will help our customers attract and hire great people."

PathMotion co-founders David Rivel and Alon Laniado said "We couldn't be more excited to join forces with PageUp. The natural fit and synergies in our offerings will enable us to bring the candidate experience to the next level. Being part of the PageUp family will bolster our journey at the forefront of how organizations engage and attract talent, while at the same time accelerate our growth internationally."

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.

About PathMotion

PathMotion is a branded AI powered discussion platform where selected employees share their career stories in text and video format by answering candidates' questions. This generates the persuasive authentic content missing by organizations to address candidates' concerns, which PathMotion's AI powered technology then disseminates at scale across key recruitment channels (including social, SEO, chatbot, career website & job ad plugins, CRM, etc.).

PathMotion helps companies like Mars, Micron Technology, McDonald's, Merck Group, NHS, French & British Army and EY in 15+ sectors worldwide to strengthen their employer brand and increase their qualified applications & conversion rates by over 200%.

