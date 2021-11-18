- The beloved Paley holiday experience features visits and photos with Santa and a stunning seven-foot menorah, character meet and greets, screenings of holiday classics on the big screen, LEGOMasters and American Girl demos, gaming stations, and introduces a new centerpiece, The Paley Express, a magical winter wonderland holiday train display, which is sure to become an instant fan favorite for visitors of all ages.

The Paley Center for Media Welcomes Visitors Back for Its Grand Reopening with the Return of PaleyLand Holiday Extravaganza - The beloved Paley holiday experience features visits and photos with Santa and a stunning seven-foot menorah, character meet and greets, screenings of holiday classics on the big screen, LEGOMasters and American Girl demos, gaming stations, and introduces a new centerpiece, The Paley Express, a magical winter wonderland holiday train display, which is sure to become an instant fan favorite for visitors of all ages.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its highly anticipated Grand Reopening with the return of its classic holiday extravaganza, PaleyLand, beginning December 4, 2021. The cultural institution's museum in New York will welcome back visitors for the first in-person event since it began virtual programming in March of 2020, after closing due to the global pandemic. At PaleyLand, visitors of all ages can watch exclusive holiday screenings and meet beloved characters from notable holiday classics, see a live holiday-themed LEGO demo from LEGOMasters, take photos with Santa and a stunning seven-foot menorah, play their favorite video games, and enjoy the newest centerpiece, The Paley Express, a magical winter wonderland holiday train display, along with much, much more.

"We are so thrilled to be bringing our friends, families, and Paley Members together once again with the grand reopening of our Paley Museum, and the return of our beloved PaleyLand, during this magical time of year," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "Just steps from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and Radio City Music Hall, Paleyland has taken its place as a must-visit, favorite, New York holiday tradition. We are delighted to welcome visitors this holiday season and throughout all of 2022 for an exciting lineup of special events, exhibits and once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

PaleyLand will offer endless holiday cheer filled with seasonal activities for friends and families to enjoy. The month-long holiday celebration begins on Saturday, December 4, 2021 and ends with the visit from the Three Kings on January 6, 2022.

The extravaganza provides visitors with 4 floors of experiential holiday exhibits and fun throughout the month, featuring:

Santa Claus visits and Menorah photo opportunities: Capture your magical memories by posing for a professional photo with Santa in his festive Paley Station . Guests can also enjoy a photo in front of the stunning seven-foot menorah. * This activity is free for members. An additional $10 for non-members will be charged.

Holiday character meet and-greets: Enjoy meet and greets and photo-ops with beloved holiday characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Snoopy, among others.

PaleyGX gaming stations : Level-up with the latest games from the PaleyGX studio (Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch and PC Games), and show off your moves at the 2022 " Just Dance " interactive showcase.

American Girl stylist demo: An American Girl Store stylist will host tutorials featuring styling tips and techniques for a variety of holiday themed American Girl dolls. Bring your favorite doll to participate!

A special Paley Express Holiday train display: Marking a new annual tradition at PaleyLand, visitors can enjoy a magical winter wonderland holiday train display and take a photo with the Paley Express conductor.

Screenings of holiday classics: The Paley Archive will once again be accessible to the public, featuring a curated collection of holiday classics that celebrate Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day, and Christmas. Screenings available include: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Rugrats Chanukah, A Rugrats Kwanzaa, and Dora the Explorer Saves Three Kings Day, among others.

In addition, Paleyland will offer arts and crafts activities and games for children and families, and will feature interactive, social media holiday photo experiences in the magical winter wonderland of PaleyLand. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #Paley #PaleyLand.

Visitor Information

New events will be added to PaleyLand throughout the month. To learn more about the full schedule of holiday activities, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/

Schedule

PaleyLand is open 12pm – 6pm ET on Wednesday – Friday, and 11am – 6pm Saturdays and Sundays, every week until January 6, 2022. Special exclusive members-only hours are from 10am – 11am on Saturdays and Sundays. For the detailed schedule, visit paleycenter.org

Admission

Tickets are free for members; $20 for non-members; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans and early responders; free for children 12 and under.

*Advanced ticketing is encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019, USA

Enhanced Covid-19 Safety Measures

The Paley Center for Media follows New York City's enhanced and safety requirements. In compliance with the New York City vaccine requirement, all visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter the museum. Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2. Learn more about our COVID-19 safety protocols by visiting paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

