Alcantara - MAXXI Project Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

ROME, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th anniversary of Alcantara's creative partnership with the National Museum of 21st Century Arts (MAXXI) was marked today (Nov. 19) by the opening of "Neri&Hu: Traversing Thresholds," an exhibit that interprets the artistic vision of the Italian architect Carlo Scarpa. Curated by Domitilla Dardi, the MAXXI's design curator, and designed by Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu, the installation leads visitors through key aspects of Scarpa's architectural vision using "Made in Italy" materials from Alcantara.

Neri&Hu: Traversing Thresholds, MAXXI National Museum of XXI Century Art, www.maxxi.art | www.alcantara.com

Fifty designers and design studios from around the world have participated in the Alcantara-MAXXI program since 2011, a leading example of a new form of cultural collaboration between industry and the art world pioneered by Alcantara. Neri&Hu is an interdisciplinary architectural design studio based in Shanghai.

"The creative collaboration with Alcantara is currently celebrating its first 10 years, while continuing to prove the efficacy of a public-private partnership model based on shared projects," notes Giovanna Melandri, president of Fondazione MAXXI. "Working with an attentive, respectful and innovative company like Alcantara, with its keen awareness of the value of cultural contents and research, is a true pleasure."

Additional information on the Alcantara-MAXXI partnership along with photography and press material on Neri&Hu: Traversing Thresholds is available from the Reserved Area of the MAXXI Foundation website at https://www.maxxi.art/area-stampa/ by entering the password areariservatamaxxi or from the Alcantara website at https://www.alcantara.com/press-area/

