Lakisha Woods selected AIA Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Board of Directors has selected Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE, as the next AIA Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Lakisha Ann Woods, CAE

"It is an honor to welcome Lakisha to the AIA," said AIA 2021 President Peter Exley, FAIA. "Her breadth of experience in the building industry combined with her leadership in making the built environment more sustainable, equitable, and safer for Americans makes her a natural fit for advancing AIA's strategic priorities. I look forward to seeing her further empower architects to improve society and transform the built environment as well as inspire the next generation."

Woods has held several significant leadership roles in the design and construction industry. She currently serves as the President & Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), which convenes experts from the building industry, design, government, and regulation to identify and develop solutions to critical issues impacting the built environment, including climate action, natural disasters, and inequity. While at NIBS, Woods expanded the organization's programs and markets while also growing its relationships with its members, clients, partners, and public agencies, including the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and United States Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally, she led initiatives to address discrimination and improve equity in the building industry.

Prior to NIBS, Woods served as the Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). While at NAHB, Woods led a team of 27 staff, oversaw a $54 million budget and was responsible for marketing and revenue-generating programs, sponsorships, partnerships with national firms and marketing the International Builders Show.

Woods also serves on the board of directors for several organizations. She is currently the 2021-2022 Vice Chair of the U.S. Green Building Council, 2021-2022 Chair-elect of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), and Chair of the ASAE Foundation.

"I am excited, from day one, to build on AIA's strong foundation of achievements and to expand its leadership role in the industry and society," said Woods. "I look forward to working with the AIA team, volunteer leaders, and most of all, AIA's passionate and engaged members to take full advantage of this dynamic moment in history to secure a future for the association that is as diverse as our society, as inclusive as everyone deserves, and as sustainable as the next generation demands."

As AIA's Executive Vice President/Chief Executive Officer, Woods will manage the national office in Washington, D.C., and oversee approximately 200 employees. She will also partner with the board of directors as well as work collaboratively with over 200 chapters nationwide and overseas to support AIA members and advance AIA's strategic vision of driving positive change through the power of design. Additionally, she will ensure AIA continues to effectively serve as the collective voice of architecture and design by expanding an engaged membership base that increases diversity in the profession and evolves AIA's programs, products, and services. Woods will also sit on the independent board of AIA's Construction Document business, which is led through a strategic partnership with True Wind Capital.

The search to recruit a successor to EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA, was led by executive search firm Spencer Stuart as well as a diverse search committee that was chaired by AIA 2020 President Jane Frederick, FAIA.

