Samsara Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Samsara intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IOT."

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI, and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act.

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Privileged & Confidential transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

