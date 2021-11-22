InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Tool for Plugging Tire Punctures (CBA-3856)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an auto mechanic and I thought there could be a more efficient way to plug and seal a tire puncture," said an inventor, from N. Augusta, S.C., "so I invented the POWER NEEDLE. My design could help to reduce manual struggles and it prevents the user from becoming sore and fatigued."

The invention provides an improved way to plug a punctured tire. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a traditional T-shaped manual tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases convenience and control. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3856, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

