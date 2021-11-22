IQAX Earns ISO 27001 Certification for Logistics Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX Limited, a leading innovator of digital solutions for the logistics industry, has received ISO 27001 certification for two of its leading products: IQAX TrackIt and IQAX Velocity. The certification provides a stamp of approval for the safety and security of IQAX's solutions. The ISO 27001 certification is a global hallmark and standard for information security management systems.

IQAX's TrackIt and Velocity systems were granted the certification, underscoring their alignment with best practices and the most up-to-date security measures to keep data safe and private for users. The certification gives users assurance that all information and data is managed safely and securely to effectively manage risks related to breach that could have legal or business continuity implications.

TrackIt is IQAX's predictive solution for the real-time tracking of vessels and cargos. IQAX Velocity logistics operations optimizer is a cloud-based and on-premise management solution to streamline and ensure processes, quality and human resources are up to par with operational objectives. Both versions have received the ISO 27001 certification.

"The ISO 27001 certification is a great achievement for our suite of digital solutions. The guideline underscores IQAX's commitment to providing technology that is safe and effective for our clients in the logistics industry and beyond," said Romney Wong, the Chief Executive Officer for IQAX.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification marks an important step in IQAX's evolution as the premier provider of digital solutions for shipping and logistics customers. The certification provides assurance of the increased reliability and security of systems and information, engenders confidence among customers and business partners, strengthens the resilience of the business, aligns IQAX with the requirements of customers, and allows for improved management processes and better integration with corporate risk strategies.

In essence, the ISO/IEC 27001 is a clear statement that IQAX TrackIt and IQAX Velocity are aligned with industry leading best practices and procedures to keep information secure in any format.

At a time when cybersecurity threats are growing in scale and sophistication, it is essential that organizations arm themselves with all the necessary protection against such breaches. The average cost of cybersecurity breach was US$3.86 million in 2020, according to a joint report by IBM and the Ponemon Institute.

"Cybersecurity is a significant concern for many companies. In terms of protection, it's a matter of when, not if," said Wong. "The ISO 27001 certification is an affirmation that IQAX's controls, protocols and processes are aligned with international standards of security."

About IQAX TrackIt

IQAX's TrackIt is a predictive solution for the real-time tracking of vessels and cargos. Through vessel data from the Internet of Things (IoT), the digital twin platform delivers shipment visibility and even what-if scenarios. More information can be found at https://www.iqax.com/en/solutions/shipment-tracking/

About IQAX Velocity Logistics Operations Optimizer

IQAX's Velocity Logistics Operations Optimizer is a cloud-based and on-premise management solution to streamline and ensure processes, quality and human resources are in line with operational objectives. IQAX Velocity is an easy-to-adopt, low-code and customizable intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM) application for Beneficial Cargo Owner (BCO) and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) logistics operations and customer service centers to access reliable, fast, and high-quality workflows and process automation around the world. IQAX Velocity can handle customer processes while avoiding errors and helping employees achieve excellence. More information can be found at

https://www.iqax.com/en/solutions/documentation-management/

About IQAX

IQAX is a global information technology company that provides intelligent and digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connect with shippers, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain.

IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), which is in turn part of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.

View original content:

SOURCE IQAX Limited