RenalSense raises $14M Series A Funding to Bolster Global Commercialization and Expand its Product Line

JERUSALEM, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenalSense™, a leader in real-time renal diagnostics, today announced it has secured $14M to bolster the global commercialization of its current product, the Clarity RMS, expand clinical validation to additional clinical settings, and advance the release of its next generation products based on its sensor platform. The Series A round was led by BlueRed Partners Fund (Singapore) and includes several large healthcare-focused family offices as well as existing shareholders.

The Clarity RMS, RenalSense's first commercially available product, is a critical care monitoring system that has been clinically proven to facilitate early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, as well as treatment monitoring. It has FDA clearance as well as CE-certification and is installed in tens of general and cardiovascular operating rooms and intensive care units (ICU's) as well as transplant and COVID-19 units in leading medical centers in the US, Europe and Israel. Future generation sensor-based products will aim to provide additional diagnostic data about renal as well as other vital organ function, and to be implemented beyond the critical care setting.

In addition to existing distribution partners Fresenius Medical Care (Europe), Medline (North America), and Gloryway (China), over the last year RenalSense has expanded its global marketing network with new distributors in eastern Europe, Israel, and most recently in Taiwan, with PAHSCO.

"RenalSense is a front-runner in digitalizing real-time renal monitoring, providing intensivists with a key indicator of vital organ function they have not had access to before," commented Yishai Klein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BlueRed Partners. "With increasing adoption by leading medical centers in the US and Europe, we look forward to supporting the company's growth as it extends its reach to Asia and expands its product line."

"With the recent publication of clinical data demonstrating the clinical value of the Clarity RMS in the ICU setting, we are forging ahead with validation in additional areas like cardiology and anesthesia, in parallel with developing our pipeline of sensor-based products," said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense. "We are excited to have new investors on board who share our vision and understand the importance of digitally monitoring real-time renal function, bringing this parameter on par with the other vital signs of hospitalized patients."

About BlueRed Partners

BlueRed Partners is a Singapore-based fund that focuses on investing in disruptive, early and growth-stage Israeli technology companies that offer solutions for significant market needs and trends in Asia. The management team has been based in Asia and has been investing in and advising entrepreneurs for over 20 years. Leveraging its network and investors throughout the region, BlueRed actively supports its portfolio companies to navigate local markets and scale up successfully in the region.

About RenalSense

RenalSense is a privately-owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, provides continuous, automatic monitoring of urine flow, enabling better patient care and ICU economics. RenalSense's next-generation products will provide additional real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities to further improve critical care management in the ICU and peri-operative setting.

View original content:

SOURCE RenalSense