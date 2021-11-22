Research & Analytics Company, TailWind Activation, Releases Network TV Highlights

Gamechanger Service Provides Data on Network Dramas and Comedies; TailWind Activation Plans to Add Streamers to Tracking Service in 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TailWind Activation, a research and analytics company founded by Nielsen veterans Tom Markert and Doug Pierce, today announced the highlights from the first half of the new Network television season. TailWind Activation provides the answers to WHY a particular show is resonating or not with its audience, which essentially allows network executives to take the guess work out of decision-making. The service's highly actionable intelligence allows for real-time course corrections to storylines, actors, social messaging and more.

The latest TailWind Activation key findings include the following:

911 remains a solid hit for the FOX Network on Monday nights. Storyline is the dominate variable that has captured the attention of the audience. The audience for 911 is very loyal with upwards of 85% reporting they will watch the next episode.

NBC dominates Wednesday night with the Chicago trilogy of Med, Fire, and PD. Viewers consistently rate most show variables highly. Loyalty rates for PD consistently surpasses 94%+ weekly.

ABC is seeing strong results from The Rookie (Sunday) and The Good Doctor (Monday). Continuity of storylines and actors are driving the results. 95% of audiences of both shows are reporting that they talk about the episodes with friends and family.

CBS continues its Friday night dominance anchored by Blue Bloods. The audience reacts strongly to both the storylines and the actors.

ALL AMERICAN is receiving high grades for social messaging and continuity of episodes. Interestingly, this show attracts larger groups of viewers in a single location with 25% indicating they watch this program with two or more people in the same location.

The SUPERGIRL finale produced sub-par results. Only 34% of viewers rated the episode as a seven out of nine or higher.

La Brea is a new show that has posted strong results this season. Viewers love the storylines and more than 80% have said they plan to watch the next episode. This indicates a loyal audience is building.

The Big Leap, also a new show, airs on Mondays. The initial episode did not capture immediate attention as less than 66% of viewers stated they probably or definitely will watch future episodes.

Results are available for all network dramas and comedies. TailWind Activation plans to add Streamers to its tracking service in the new year.

About TailWind Activation

TailWind Activation is a research and analytics company designed to provide real world and real time feedback on television programming. Founded by market research industry veterans Tom Markert and Doug Pierce, the company blends years of market research experience with emerging technology to provide affordable and customized analytics and feedback to better guide decision making processes. Learn more at www.tailwindactivation.com.

