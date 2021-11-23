Idaho's Woodhouse Group Joins Fathom Realty

CARY, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that the Woodhouse Group has joined Fathom with the addition of approximately 50 agents in the Idaho market. Effective immediately, Woodhouse Group agents will operate under the Fathom Realty umbrella. Terms were not disclosed.

Based in the Boise foothills of Eagle, Idaho, Woodhouse Group Real Estate is a full-service brokerage that is consistently ranked among the top-ten residential real estate companies in Boise by the Idaho Business Review.

"We are thrilled to have the Woodhouse Group join the Fathom family," said Josh Harley, CEO of Fathom. "We are seeing more agents come to Fathom because of our company culture and flat-fee commission model, as well as our providing the highest level of support, technology and training that enables agents to be more successful and earn more money. With the addition of the Woodhouse Group and our acquisition of Epic Realty earlier this year, we have increased our market position in Idaho to almost 400 agents. By adding free services such as LiveBy, a hyperlocal data and technology platform, together with our mortgage, title, and insurance offerings, Fathom continues to disrupt the real estate market by providing everything a traditional brokerage offers, while helping our agents grow their businesses and enjoy higher incomes through significant savings on their commissions."

Fathom Holdings announced in June the completion of its acquisition of Epic Realty through Fathom Realty. Based in Meridian, Idaho, near Boise, Epic Realty has now fully integrated into the Fathom network and the agents are benefiting from the platform's offerings.

"The opportunity to become part of the Fathom family and their unique, extremely high level of technology, support and service for agents and clients is something about which we are way beyond excited," said Orson Woodhouse, founder and CEO of Woodhouse Group Real Estate. "The combination of Fathom's agent-servant philosophy and service, along with our new construction and development expertise, will prove to be a powerful force in the Idaho market now and into the long-term future."

Fathom Realty today also announced the appointment of Mary Smith as District Director, Boise, Idaho. In this role, Smith will join the existing local leadership team and will be responsible for continuing agent growth and support.

Smith, an industry veteran with more than 16 years of real estate experience, previously served as Designated Broker and Managing Broker for Century 21 and Keller Williams, respectively. Smith also is a REALTOR® of the Year award recipient and currently serves as the President of Women's Council of REALTORS® for the Boise Metro Network.

About Fathom Realty, LLC

Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc., is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The company currently operates in 34 states with more than 7,500 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom agents also earn stock grants from the company's publicly traded parent. Fathom Realty is the ninth largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2020 Real Trends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com .

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) is a national real estate holding company that offers residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and other SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents through its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathominc.com .

