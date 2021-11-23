InventHelp Inventors Develop Fun Line of Cases for Smartphones (RHO-1304)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way for smartphone owners to enjoy activities and keep busy during periods of downtime," said one of two inventors, from Timberville, Va., "so we invented the FLIPSIDE GAME CASES.

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and unique line of cases for smartphones. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it provides added protection. The invention features a novel and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

