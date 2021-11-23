PointsBet Awarded Sports Betting Supplier License in Virginia

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that through an exclusive partnership agreement with Colonial Downs Group, LLC ("Colonial Downs") and subsequent joint application for licensure, its wholly-owned subsidiary PointsBet Virginia LLC ("PointsBet") has been awarded a temporary supplier license by the Virginia Lottery ("Lottery") to offer online sports wagering in Virginia.

PointsBet x Virginia

"Being awarded the opportunity to offer PointsBet's market-leading speed and ease of use, unrivaled slate of betting options, and overall in-play excellence to the people of Virginia is a great achievement and responsibility," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Alongside Colonial Downs, PointsBet is proud to partner with the Lottery in Virginia for our first lottery-regulated market license award. We couldn't be more thrilled to further expand our exclusive relationship with NBC Sports – a staple to sports lovers in Virginia – and ultimately provide the great people in the state with the sportsbook they've been waiting for."

"Colonial Downs Group is proud to partner with PointsBet, a premier sports betting platform and one of the most successful operators in the nation," said Colonial Downs Group Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes. "We are pleased to help bring this gaming option, with an excellent reputation and track record in customer service and unique points of difference such as their 'PointsBetting' platform, to our loyal customers and other gamers in Virginia."

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand in Virginia. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Washington, regional broadcast home to the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Colonial Downs Group

Colonial Downs Group is a proud business operator in Virginia employing more than 1,000 team members in the Commonwealth, paying over $30 million in annual salaries, wages, and benefits. Rosie's Gaming Emporiums® in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent, Vinton, and Dumfries offer innovative historic horseracing (HHR) gaming technology and full card simulcasting. Colonial Downs Group also recently opened a Rosie's Game Room™ in Collinsville, which features a limited selection of some of their best HHR titles. Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County hosts live thoroughbred racing on two nationally renowned surfaces – Secretariat Turf Course, the widest turf course in North America at 180 feet wide and on a 1 1/4 mile dirt track, second in length to only the world-famous Belmont Park. Colonial Downs Group has made a $300 million investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The company pays more than $32 million in annual state and local taxes plus an additional $12 million in racing industry payments annually.

For further information please contact:

For investors Andrew Mellor Group Chief Financial Officer andrew.mellor@pointsbet.com For media Geoff Elliott +61 488 051 888 gelliott@gracosway.com.au For North American investors Stephen Forman Investor Relations - North America stephen.forman@pointsbet.com For North American media Patrick Eichner US Director of Communications patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

