COMFEE' 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: Find the Joy in the Kitchen 2021 BlackFriday

Comfee' announces Black Friday deals on its 6 Quart Pressure Cooker

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who have been holding out for an electric pressure cooker, Black Friday 2021 is a perfect time. Comfee' has announced its promotion plan for the holiday shopping season, including an unmissable deal on its 9-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker, an easy-to-use and versatile cooking companion equipped with 12 built-in digital cooking programs that can be activated with just one touch and designed to combine 9 kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, steamer, and food warmer.

The Comfee' 9-in-1 pressure cooker will be on sale for USD 59.99, 33% off the original retail price. Comfee's Black Friday deal is slated to kick off on November 23, and consumers will be able to enjoy the deep discount until November 29, exclusive on Amazon.

The pressure cooker is packed with all the amazing features that make meal-prepping simple and timesaving for both cooking enthusiasts and amateurs. The 12 pre-set smart programs for one-touch cooking that cover a wide variety of essential meals completely redefine the cooking experience, allowing users to cook their favourite dishes quicker than ever. With a simple tap on the start button, the worry-free programs automatically cook renowned meals to perfection without the need to constantly monitor and control cooking progress.

The Comfee' 9-in-1 pressure cooker is designed and made to offer superior safety and convenience. The 9-in-1 UL-certified safety features – lid lock, anti-block cover, pressure limiting valve, automatic pressure and temperature control, overheat protection and more – give users optimal peace of mind even when they are away from the kitchen. Its non-stick inner pot is easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe. With a customizable control panel and LED Display, users can see cooking status at-a-glance and easily control every step. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3CZxO7X

For those who want to expand their cooking skills, Comfee' also offers a wide range of digital recipes for all types of dietary needs and preferences on the Amazon product page to help users quickly get started on their new culinary adventure with the Comfee' 9-in-1 pressure cooker.

About Comfee'

An expert in small kitchen appliances, Comfee' is committed to developing products with market-leading features to make cooking a pleasurable and easy experience for all. With its dedication to superior product quality, the design and engineering teams at Comfee' continue to push for excellence in the industry.

Comfee' is how I feel! - Comfee's design philosophy is inspired by the lifestyle and spirit of Generation Z: dare to explore; live in the present; bravely seek their own personal space; and live as their authentic selves. Guided by those values, Comfee' has developed a full range of home appliances with fashionable and minimalist designs paired with versatile functionality and intuitive features.

