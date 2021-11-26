XGIMI Unveils Black Friday Deals - Time To Throw Away The TV For Good

Black Friday is here and we have put together some of our best prices of the year to make it even more tempting to replace that old TV with our award-winning projectors - we have something for everyone

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI LIMITED, Once again, Black Friday is upon us! Millions of Americans are getting their wallets ready to save hundreds on the top Black Friday deals. In years past, the biggest sellers have been your standard flatscreen TVs. This year, XGIMI projectors have stolen the entertainment scene, and it's not surprising why. In the tech world, it's no secret that a projector offers the highest quality 4k imagery you can get at home. With our sleek space-saving designs and the added benefits of portability, you can't go wrong.

Did we mention that all of our portable smart projectors are more than half the price of most smart TVs on the market today? If you've been waiting to upgrade that old flatscreen to a high-quality projector, now is the time! We've gathered the top deals on our projectors just for you. Trust us, you don't want to miss out on savings this big.

HORIZON Pro 4k Projector - The HORIZON Pro is the dictionary definition of small but mighty! Never spend money at the theatre again. With an impressive HDR display,and one of the few projectors in the market offering True 4K resolution, with 3D technology, you might never leave your couch. The HORIZON includes the standard Android TV 10.0 and Chromecast ability while delivering an ultra-clear 3840p x 2160p 4k resolution. Never miss out on your favorite shows with access to thousands of your favorite streaming apps through the Google Play store! Bring one home for $1499 ($200 off) 11/26-11/30 only. The HORIZON FHD model features a low latency mode - perfect for gaming, grab it for 15% off 11/26-11/30 only.

Halo True Portable Projector - This little projector packs a punch! This projector features a 1080p image resolution and 800 ANSI lumens for ensured quality. Compatible with Android TV, you can connect this with over 5000+ of your favorite streaming apps through the Google Play store! With a screen capable of up to 150", this is a steal! Ready to take your outdoor entertainment to the next level? The compact design makes this the perfect projector for family movie nights under the stars. Don't miss out, grab yours here at 20% off 11/26-11/30.

Elfin Mini Projector - Don't let Elfin's sleek and compact design fool you. This is a powerful yet portable projector featuring Android TV 10.0 plus Chromecast for all of your streaming needs. When it comes to sound, the Elfin has you covered with 6W Harman Kardon speakers for premium sound. This deal is running from 11/26-11/30 only. Grab the Elfin Mini Projector at 10% off.

MoGo Pro+ - Yet another powerful, portable projector. XGIMI projector technology features Dolby Decoding plus an autofocus feature, ensuring your picture stays clear throughout the entire viewing experience. The latest Auto Keystone Correction feature makes viewing HORIZONtal or vertical a breeze. With a screen capacity of 300 inches, you can't go wrong. The MoGo Pro+ is available for 23% off from 11/26-11/30.

MoGo Pro- Bring home a 100-inch viewing experience with the XGIMI MoGo Pro. At more than half the price of your standard flatscreen, it's hard to beat. The vivid colors and crisp pictures make this product a game-changer. The MoGo Pro has a 1080p image, two-hour battery life, Android TV for streaming, and auto-correction. With Harman Kardon speakers built-in, you can enjoy quality sound. Bluetooth capabilities are available as well. Save even bigger when you purchase 11/26-11/30 for 20% off.

Bring the cinema home this year. The specs speak for themselves. XGIMI's projector capabilities are game changing, featuring screen sizes at a price you can never get with a standard Smart TV. With numerous options, you can ensure you get the product you need, at a price you wont regret. Stop overspending on overpriced, outdated, small flatscreens. This Black Friday, give your family (and your games) the viewing experience they deserve! These Black Friday deals won't last long. View all of the amazing XGIMI products here .

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, EISA Best Buy Projector and Good Design Award 38 times.

Media Contact:

Cora Wang

Email: cora.wang@xgimi.com

Company Name: XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.xgimi.com/

