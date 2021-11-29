KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: KLX Energy Services Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the

KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below



Where: https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 24, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13724939#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About KLX Energy Services

KLXE is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com .

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-930-8066

IR@klxenergy.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

