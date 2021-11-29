Successful New Bladex Bond Issue In The Mexican Capital Markets

PANAMA CITY, Republic of Panama, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"), announces its sixth issuance of "Certificados Bursátiles" ("Cebures") for the amount of MXN 3 billion (three billion Mexican pesos).

The Notes have a tenor of three years, with a floating-rate coupon of 28-day TIIE plus 19 basis points. The transaction was subscribed by a diversified investor base, including pension funds, insurance companies, investment companies, private banks and treasuries. The total demand was oversubscribed by 2.19 times.

Mr. Eduardo Vivone, Executive Vice President of Treasury and Capital Markets commented: "The result of this new Cebures placement clearly demonstrates the confidence of the Mexican Capital Market in the Bank's robust financial profile and its future prospects".

In addition, Mr. Jorge Salas, Bladex's Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are very pleased with the success of this new Bladex placement. We would like to thank both bookrunners for their contribution to the seamless execution of this transaction. The proceeds from this new issuance will be deployed to finance new initiatives throughout the Region and, especially, in Mexico, which has historically been a key market for our Bank, where we will decisively continue supporting the growth and development of our clients".

The issuance was rated "mxAAA" by S&P Global Ratings, S.A. de C.V. and "AAA(mex)" by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. The arrangers were Casa de Bolsa BBVA, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

