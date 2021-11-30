Academy of Art University Enters Exclusive Educational Partnership with the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) Northern California Chapter

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University, the United States' largest private accredited art and design school and longest running art and design university in San Francisco, announced today it has entered into an exclusive educational partnership with the Northern California Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA).

The partnership, which will be the first of its kind in the Western United States, will launch during the 2022 Spring semester and will see a unique shared curriculum of rich, in-depth classes in the principles of classical architecture and design. In its initial phase, these will be made part of the core curriculum of first-year Academy or Art students studying Interior Architecture and Design, Architecture, and Landscape Architecture.

"We're incredibly proud and excited to have partnered with the Northern California Chapter of the ICAA which is one of the world's foremost organizations committed to preserving the practices of classical design," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President, Academy of Art University. "Classical architecture is the principle to which all architecture is founded and I truly believe that understanding and appreciating the fundamentals of classical design is the underpinning to any successful career in this field."

Through its collaboration with ICAA, Academy of Art University will become one of the only art institutes in the country to offer a dynamic curriculum combining progressive and contemporary architectural study underpinned by the broader historical study of classical principle and design. It will not only seek to positively expand student exposure to classical design fundamentals within its core architectural study programs but also, over time, expects to expand to wider relevant programs including graphic design and game development, students of which will be able to build unique industry skills through being exposed to classical design.

"We see this partnership as a wonderful and genuinely unique opportunity for Academy of Art University students on the West Coast and internationally," said Nancy O'Connor, Executive Director, ICAA Northern California Chapter. "The Chapter's mission has always been to educate future generations. We are very proud to partner with Academy of Art University to give students meaningful opportunities to become the great classicists of tomorrow."

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more.

About the ICAA

The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art's (ICAA) is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to advancing the appreciation and practice of the principles of traditional architecture and its allied arts by engaging educators, professionals, students, and enthusiasts. The ICAA is headquartered in New York City with regional Chapters across the United States. It offers a wide array of programs that are designed to promote the appreciation and practice of classical and traditional design, including classes, travel, lectures, and conferences. It publishes an academic journal called the Classicist, an acclaimed book series called the Classical America Series in Art and Architecture, and an original documentary film series, Design in Mind, that airs on PBS.

About ICAA Northern California Chapter

The ICAA Northern California Chapter, founded in 2004, is one of the largest regional Chapters. Supporting the ICAA mission, it is the goal of the Chapter to educate students, professionals, and the general public about the enduring excellence, appeal and importance of the classical traditions, and to recognize those who contribute to its advancement through its esteemed awards program, the Julia Morgan Awards. The Chapter advances its mission through community based programming, study support through scholarships, and funding classical education enrichment programs for middle school and high school students.

