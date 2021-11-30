The Daily Chirp by Natural Life

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Life, an apparel & gifting lifestyle brand loved by girls & women of all ages, tells the story of The Daily Chirp!

The heart & soul of Natural Life is spreading positivity with messages that speak to us. For years we have heard from people all around the world that LOVE the inspirational messages we design on the treasures we make and the daily posts we share on social media each morning.

We wanted to start sharing these inspiring pieces of art in even more ways... like sending them in a daily email and printing them on stickers to give away with every Natural Life order! We did not want to just call them "posts," so we put our heads together to come up with a fun name for them. Since these words inspired so many people, we looked up other words for "happy", and the word "chirpy" came up. We instantly knew that The Chirp was the perfect name, especially since we share them first thing in the morning! We even created a little logo with a chirping bird!

Fun Fact: The most-loved Chirps on social media become the art & words used on the products we create! That makes us all so connected…and is an important part of creating this happy & hopeful brand! We just love that!

Download Natural Life Chirp phone wallpapers here and sign up for the daily emails at the bottom of the website!

For more information, visit www.naturallife.com and @naturallife on social media.

Contact: Halle Hughes, hhughes@naturallife.com

View original content:

SOURCE Natural Life