Rancho La Gloria Introduces Ready-to-Drink Skinny Margarita Line

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho La Gloria , the largest brand in the wine-based ready-to-drink beverage category, today announced a better-for-you extension of its line of bottled De Agave Wine Cocktails with the launch of its Skinny Margarita Cocktails. Available in Classic Lime and Strawberry, Rancho La Gloria Skinny Margaritas offer a convenient and low calorie option to a classic cocktail.

As with all Rancho La Gloria bottled margaritas, the new skinny adaptations embody the essence of the original cocktail. Crafted with fresh lime juice and 100% Blue Weber Agave, which is harvested for USDA certified Organic Blue Agave nectar and fermented into agave wine, Rancho La Gloria's margaritas provide an authentic tequila experience that can be enjoyed on every occasion

"As one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink brands, Rancho La Gloria continues to innovate and push category boundaries with the consumer top of mind," said Russell Stanley, COO of Patco Brands."The margarita has not only become a year-round cocktail, but also the number one drink of choice in the U.S. With our new Skinny Margarita, we're pleased to offer our consumers yet another way to enjoy agave margaritas and are excited to welcome those looking for low calorie, low sugar options to the Rancho family."

Perfectly-balanced, Rancho La Gloria Skinny Margarita is bottled with the following characteristics and can be enjoyed on the rocks or blended:

9.9% ABV

Only 90 calories and 3g carbs ( per 5 fluid oz. serving )

Zero sugar added

No High Fructose Corn Syrup. No Aspartame. No Artificial Flavors.

Rancho La Gloria Skinny Margarita Cocktails are now available at Target stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 750mL bottle and will roll out to additional retailers, such as HEB, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Safeway in early 2022. They join the brand's portfolio of bottled cocktails that include Rancho La Gloria Ready to Drink Margaritas in five flavors – Original, Strawberry, Mango, Watermelon and Peach – and Rancho La Gloria Ready to Drink Paloma. For more information, recipes and more, visit RanchoLaGloria.com and follow along on Instagram @DrinkRancho .

About Rancho La Gloria

Launched in 2010, Rancho La Gloria offers an array of agave-based, premium canned, bottled and frozen cocktails. All Rancho La Gloria products are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, real lime juice and premium ingredients, and adds a subtle twist to the classic recipe with natural flavors. Paying homage to the iconic margarita cocktail enjoyed around the world, Rancho La Gloria serves up a variety of twists on its classic original including modern takes on the Peach and Watermelon Margarita. A growing go-to and beloved favorite amongst margarita enthusiasts and ready to drink fans, Rancho La Gloria is one of the top performing RTD brands in focus markets around the US. Website: www.rancholagloria.com | Instagram: @DrinkRancho

About MPL Brands NV

MPL Brands NV is a privately held import, distribution, marketing and sales company for innovative premium alcohol beverages. Dedicated to making award winning, ready-to-drink wine-based products, tequilas, hard seltzers and other ready-to-drink offerings, the MPL mission is innovation, quality and consistency. For more information, please visit rancholagloria.com

Media Contact

Sam Melcher

rancholagloria@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPL Brand NV