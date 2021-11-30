Sandeep Gupta Joins Universal Audio as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio (UA), a worldwide leader in audio and music production products, today announced the hiring of Sandeep Gupta as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Gupta will oversee all aspects of UA's rapidly growing business, including its engineering, product, financial, sales, and marketing efforts.

Reporting directly to CEO Bill Putnam Jr., Gupta brings 30 years of experience delivering industry-changing consumer and professional products to UA. For the last decade, Gupta worked at Amazon (AMZN) and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for Amazon Fire TV. There he developed and managed the Fire TV business, including its expansion into software licensing for Smart TVs, Soundbars, and Automotive. His prior roles include leadership positions at Yahoo!, Digidesign, and Apple (APPL), where he helped reshape music distribution with the iPod.

Universal Audio most recently launched Volt, a revolutionary line of audio production interfaces, making world-class studio hardware sound available to a new generation of creators. Together with their industry-standard Apollo range, advanced audio machine learning, UAD plug-in algorithms, and LUNA recording suite, UA sets the standard for craftsmanship in professional audio and music tools.

"Sandeep is an experienced product and business leader, with a long track record of success at companies that have shaped the face of audio, music, and video," says UA founder and CEO, Bill Putnam Jr. "He immediately struck me not only as someone who deeply understands products, but also the culture of creators. With Sandeep onboard, UA is well-poised for continued growth, delivering the world's very best music creation products."

"Putting music and entertainment into customers' hands is what I love to do, and I was amazed at the breadth of audio technology that UA has developed," says Gupta. "I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to such a revered company, to grow into exciting new areas, and to reach more people than ever before."

About Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry-standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide — united by our goal of inspiring musicians and creatives with "instant classics."

