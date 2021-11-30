Winc to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 8, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing at-scale wineries in the United States, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 705-6003 or for international callers by dialing (201) 493-6725. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the "News & Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.winc.com/ or directly here . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live event has concluded for at least 30 days.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing at-scale beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

Contact:

Matt Thelen

Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

invest@winc.com

424-353-1767

