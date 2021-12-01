Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Federal Authors Of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2021 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in federal taxation, which were presented during the recent Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's federal author awards spotlight and celebrate excellence in tax analysis and commentary.



The late Carol Tello, partner at Eversheds Sutherland, was the recipient of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax, which are named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios for his longstanding contributions to the tax profession. Carol's distinguished career included prominent positions in both government and in private practice, most recently in the international tax practice of Eversheds Sutherland. In addition to being a Portfolio author as well as a critical contributor to Leonard Silverstein's team behind the Portfolios, Carol was also active in multiple professional organizations, including the International Fiscal Association (IFA) and the American Bar Association. Carol's contributions to the tax community were many, and perhaps her most enduring legacy will be elevating women in the tax profession.

The Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award went to the authors of the Qualified Opportunity Zones Portfolio: Lisa Starczewski, chair of the Tax and Opportunity Zones Practice at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Jonathan Talansky, partner at King & Spalding; and Lisa Zarlenga, partner at Steptoe & Johnson. This year's winners created the most comprehensive analysis of all aspects of the opportunity zone program, which provides significant tax incentives for investment of deferred capital gain into qualified opportunity zones.

A team of practitioners from KPMG received the Federal Tax Contributor of the Year award for the insightful piece Practical Implications of Denial of Review in 'Altera v. Commissioner.' Their analysis was of great value to the many Bloomberg Tax users who sought to understand the importance of the Supreme Court having passed up taking on the case. The honorees include Sean Foley, principal, Global Transfer Pricing Services; Mark Martin, co-principal in charge, Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution; Thomas Zollo, principal, International Tax; Jack O'Meara, principal, International Tax; Thomas Sites, partner, Business Tax Services; Saurabh Dhanuka, managing director; Thomas Bettge, manager; Aaron Vaughan, director; and Thomas Greenaway, partner, Tax Controversy Services.

"The leading federal tax practitioners we honored this year share an incredible ability to not only distill and break down what complex tax laws and regulations mean but also provide critical details of their real-life implications for individuals and businesses," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "It is especially bittersweet to recognize the late Carol Tello for her extremely distinguished service to the tax profession and for the trails she blazed as both a practitioner and role model for so many women."

The full list of winners and their biographical information is accessible at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/2021-tax-author-awards/.

