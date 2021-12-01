Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy

Charles & Colvard to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference on December 8-9, 2021

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company specializing in lab created gemstones, announced that Don O'Connell, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Charles & Colvard, Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Charles & Colvard, Ltd.)

The presentation will begin at 10:00 AM ET on December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q3Z8IrEfRXq1yli9-SgIwA. A link to the live webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--colvard-to-present-at-the-sidoti-virtual-micro-cap-investor-conference-on-december-8-9-2021-301435147.html

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.