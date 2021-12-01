CRMLS Welcomes Coastal Mendocino Association of REALTORS® as a New Participating Association

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS), the largest and most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, is pleased to announce its addition of another Association of REALTORS® to its group of participating Associations. On December 1, 2021, Coastal Mendocino Association of REALTORS® (CMAR) will join CRMLS as a full participant.



CRMLS Logo (PRNewsfoto/California Regional MLS)

CMAR members will continue to use their pre-existing Flexmls system as their primary means of accessing MLS listing data. In addition, starting from December 1st, they will obtain access to CRMLS's award-winning customer support, compliance services, and array of training options, with some CRMLS services available right away and others rolling out over the coming months.



CRMLS expects no disruption to technical services for CMAR members on December 1st.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to offer Coastal Mendocino members our MLS services. We're honored to have CMAR on board, and we're looking forward to helping them do what they do best," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter.

"We are excited to be participating with the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS). This collaboration provides our participants and subscribers with extended service hours, numerous training options, and access to additional products, tools, and services offered through CRMLS for our members, all while continuing to use our CMAR member preferred Flexmls system," said 2022 CMAR President Birdie Wilson-Holmes.

