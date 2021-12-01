Oliver Wyman Announces Partner Promotions For 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman today announced 62 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, representing the largest class of new Partners the Firm has ever had.

"Our new partners will deliver breakthrough impact to our clients around the world," said Nick Studer, President and CEO, Oliver Wyman. "They are highly talented trusted advisors and deep specialists who are dedicated to the success of our clients and our people. I'm confident that their contributions to Oliver Wyman in the future will be vast."

Effective January 1, 2022, the firm's new Partners are listed below in alphabetical order.

DEAN ADDIS – London TOMAS ANDERSSON - Stockholm ALEX BECKER – Chicago VIRGILE BERTOLA – Paris MANOJ BHOJWANI- New York MAX-ALEXANDER BORRECK – Munich ROBBIE BOURKE – London JESSICA CLEMPNER – London PILAR DEARRIBA – Madrid MARIANNE DEBAINS – Paris NIKOLAI DIENEROWITZ – London BEN DIETL – New York STEFAN DOBLER – New York MUSTAFA DOMANIC – Dubai MELANIE DUNN – Seattle DEAN FAULKNER – London TOM FLEMING – Paris FRANCOIS FRANZL – New York TIMMO FREUDL-GIERKE – Berlin DAVIDE FURLAN – Milan JULIA GOLDNER – Philadelphia JAMES GORDON – Sydney KATE GRADY – San Francisco JULIAN GRANGER-BEVAN – Sydney ALISON GRIGG – London DOMINIQUE GUILHEM – Paris KATIE GUNN – Boston RUPERT HARRISON – London RORY HEILAKKA – New York FELIPE HILDEBRAND – Sao Paulo MICHAEL HO – Hong Kong DILEK IZEK – Amsterdam SYED JAFRI – Dubai SAMIR JAVERI – London CHRISTOPHER JOHNSTONE – London AMRUTA KELKAR – New York UDY KHEMANI – New York TRAVIS KISTLER – Washington ANDREW KODESCH -San Francisco DANIEL LEBLANC – Dallas JAIME LIZARRAGA RODRIGUEZ – Madrid LAURA MACONI – Sao Paulo PHILIPP METTENHEIMER – Frankfurt AHMAD MOURTADA – Doha MIKE MOYLAN-JONES – London CORNELIA NEUMANN – Amsterdam BERND OEHRING – Munich MAKSIM RYABUKHIN – Moscow ANGREZ SARAN – London DANA SCARDIGLI – New York COSIMO SCHIAVONE – New York MARC SCHOEFER – Frankfurt ILINA SEN – San Francisco SARAH SNIDER – Philadelphia RAN STRUL – New York PRADEEP SURESH – Houston ARCHAG TOULOUMIAN – Paris TONI TUGORES – New York KK VENKATA – Singapore CAROLYN VO – Dallas STEVEN WALSH – Dallas DUSTIN WISOTZKY – Munich

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

