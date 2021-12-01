Palmetto Announces Multi-Year Solar API Partnership with Exelon Utilities

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that its Mapdwell division will extend its relationship with Exelon Utilities and will continue powering Exelon's customer-facing solar calculator, which helps customers make informed decisions about solar energy adoption. Exelon is one of the nation's leading energy providers - with 10 million customer accounts under their regulated utility business. Mapdwell was acquired by Palmetto in April 2021.



(PRNewsfoto/Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.)

By integrating Palmetto's Mapdwell Solar API, Exelon will provide its 10 million utility customers – spread over Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. – with online access to property-level solar photovoltaic ("PV") potential data and analysis. By securely leveraging customers' energy consumption profiles to provide personalized recommendations and accelerate solar adoption, the Mapdwell-powered solar calculator enables Exelon customers to learn about the feasibility, and potential cost-savings associated with pursuing solar at their address. The solar calculator provides personalized information for each of Exelon's residential customers, estimating the number of solar panels required due to unique characteristics of the customer's property, estimated return on investment given the customer's historical energy usage, and potential green-house gas reductions.

"Our Exelon partnership exemplifies Palmetto's fast-growing behind-the-meter (BTM) data intelligence and SaaS business opportunities," stated Chris Kemper, Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Palmetto's Mapdwell API can simplify the solar decision for potentially any homeowner associated with any U.S. utility. This technology is fast, accurate and helps educate consumers on their clean technology options."

"Mapdwell simplifies what seems like a complicated decision - 'what do I need to do to get solar on my roof, where would the panels go, and how much money could I potentially save,' and delivers answers to customers instantly." stated Eduardo Berlin, Executive Vice President, Mapdwell. "Partnering with Exelon – one of the largest electric parent companies in the U.S. – is the latest proof point of the value of our technology for any U.S. utility. The calculator can be used to accelerate the adoption of solar by millions of U.S. customers; supporting utility companies' broader strategy. As an example, Exelon recently announced an initiative to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 as part of its efforts to address the climate crisis."

Mapdwell's state-of-the-art technology provides an instant assessment of any building's rooftop potential for solar energy production and storage. Within minutes, customers can see their estimated cost-benefit analysis to determine whether installing solar panels would be worth their investment. They can even estimate the number of years it would take to earn back the financial investment, as well as the amount of carbon to be offset by their system. This technology was incubated at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and piloted by the City of Cambridge, Mass. The Mapdwell tool can map entire cities, counties and states. To date, it has mapped over 80 million buildings, earning Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source clean energy from renewable resources like solar power should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. In addition to its solar calculator, which helps customers quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar power, Palmetto offers a team of local solar experts to design and install a solar panel system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these customers receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for customers to source their energy from renewables like solar power. The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the U.S. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com.



Media Inquiries:

press@palmetto.com

843-531-5532

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.