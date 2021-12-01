Sky Cams
VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                Kaan Terzioglu
Position :                                             Group CEO
Date of transactions :                          26 / 29 November 2021
Number of securities purchased :       100,000 (33,270 / 66,730)
Securities type:                                    ORD
Market:                                                 MOEX
Market price :                                       RUB 134.95 (average)
Total value of transaction :                   RUB 13,494,539

Following this transaction, the total number of ADR/ORDs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 900,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com
+31207977200

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-ltd-dealing-in-securities-301434714.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.