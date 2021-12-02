LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Year-over-
Change
Nine Months Ended
Year-over-
Change
In millions, except percentages
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Total revenues
$
100.0
$
98.7
-1.3%
$
265.4
$
333.0
25.5%
- Apparel sales
$
44.4
$
61.9
39.6%
$
95.7
$
196.3
105.1%
Gross margin
43.1%
44.5%
43.9%
46.0%
Net income / (loss)
$
7.3
$
(6.1)
$
16.5
$
4.7
-71.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12.7
$
(5.1)
$
23.3
$
11.7
-49.8%
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
In millions
2020
2021
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
65.5
$
50.2
Mr. Jian He, Chief Executive Officer of LightInTheBox, commented, "We experienced certain cost pressures and challenging global economic conditions this quarter, which caused our results to be materially affected by external factors including higher than anticipated digital advertising cost, new European laws on VAT and market regulation on certain products, and changes in consumer sentiment and spending. Our operational costs were also affected by rising shipping and delivery cost, and fluctuation in foreign exchange rates. Despite the challenging economic environment, we are always optimizing our product mix especially for the higher margin apparel categories compared to standard categories like electronics. Our strength and experience in apparel has given us the capabilities to quickly respond to market uncertainties and meet the demand of evolving fashion trends. We remain committed to our proven growth strategy that capitalizes on our advantages in value-added services for online purchases and provides consumers with a well curated variety of globally sourced quality products. Total revenues for the third quarter were $98.7 million, compared with $100.0 million in the same quarter of 2020, while gross margin improved to 44.5 percent. During the third quarter, apparel sales represented 64.5% of our total product sales, up by 39.6% to $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $44.4 million of the same quarter in the prior year, which was largely attributed to our continuous efforts in R&D to provide trending fashion insights to our designers and suppliers. We remain firmly on course with our growth momentum and our values and are always reaching beyond our customers' expectations as their comprehensive and reliable shopping destination of choice."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues remained relatively stable year-over-year, which were $98.7 million and $100.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Revenues generated from product sales were $96.0 million, compared with $95.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from service and others were $2.7 million, compared with $4.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 39.6% to $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $44.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues from apparel represented 64.5% of total product sales in the third quarter of 2021, and 46.5% in the same quarter of 2020.
Total cost of revenues was $54.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $56.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. Cost for product sales was $54.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $53.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. Cost for service and others was $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $3.1 million in the same quarter of 2020.
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was $43.9 million, compared with $43.1 million in the same quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 44.5% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 43.1% in the same quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to optimize our product mix.
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $50.5 million, compared with $41.5 million in the same quarter of 2020.
- Fulfillment expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $7.2 million, compared with $6.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 7.3% in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 6.7% in the same quarter of 2020 and 6.2% in the second quarter of 2021.
- Selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $34.0 million, compared with $26.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 34.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 26.9% in the same quarter of 2020 and 35.6% in the second quarter of 2021.
- G&A expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $9.3 million, compared with $7.9 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 9.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 7.9% in the same quarter of 2020 and 7.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $5.5 million, compared with $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2020 and $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Loss from operations was $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with income from operations of $1.6 million in the same quarter of 2020.
Other income, net in the third quarter of 2021 was $0.4 million, compared with $9.0 million in the same quarter of 2020. Included in other income, net in the third quarter of 2020, $8.9 million was derived from change in fair value on our equity investment. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $3.2 million, was $5.7 million.
Net loss was $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $7.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.
Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.05 in the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income per ADS of $0.07 in the same quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
In the third quarter of 2021, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 112,160,252.
Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income / (loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was negative $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $12.7 million in the same quarter of 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $50.2 million, compared with $65.5 million as of December 31, 2020.
First Nine Months of 2021 Financial Results
Total revenues increased by 25.5% year-over-year to $333.0 million from $265.4 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues generated from product sales were $324.7 million, compared with $252.6 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from service and others were $8.2 million, compared with $12.8 million in the same period of 2020. Included in product sales, revenues from apparel increased by 105.1% to $196.3 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $95.7 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from apparel represented 60.5% of total product sales in the first nine months of 2021, and 37.9% in the same period of 2020.
Total cost of revenues was $179.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $148.9 million in the same period of 2020. Cost for product sales was $177.0 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $139.7 million in the same period of 2020. Cost for service and others was $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $9.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Gross profit in the first nine months of 2021 was $153.3 million, compared with $116.5 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 46.0% in the first nine months of 2021, compared with 43.9% in the same period of 2020. The increase in gross margin was a result of the Company's continuous efforts to drive revenues from product categories with higher margins.
Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $161.9 million, compared with $110.0 million in the same period of 2020.
- Fulfillment expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $22.1 million, compared with $19.1 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 6.6% in the first nine months of 2021, compared with 7.2% in the same period of 2020.
- Selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $113.1 million, compared with $68.2 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 34.0% for the first nine months of 2021, compared with 25.7% in the same period of 2020.
- G&A expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $27.2 million, compared with $22.7 million in the same period of 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 8.2% for the first nine months of 2021, compared with 8.6% in the same period of 2020. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the first nine months of 2021 were $15.5 million, compared with $10.4 million in the same period of 2020.
Loss from operations was $8.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with income from operations of $6.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Other income, net was $17.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $13.2 million in the same period of 2020. Included in other income, net, change in fair value on our equity investment was $17.1 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $12.7 million in the same period of 2020. The gain in fair value change on our equity investment, after respective income tax of $4.3 million, was $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $9.5 million after respective income tax of $3.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Net income was $4.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $16.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.04 in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $0.15 in the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net income per ADS for the first nine months of 2021 was $0.04, compared with $0.15 in the same period of 2020.
In the first nine months of 2021, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 112,110,030, and 113,307,665 in diluted weighted average number.
Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was $11.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $23.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, and facilitate investors' understanding of the past performance and future prospect.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 2, 2021 (9:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).
Preregistration Information
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5878276. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 9, 2021. The dial-in details are:
US/Canada:
+1-855-452-5696
Hong Kong:
800-963-117
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
Passcode:
5878276
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.
About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.
For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox's beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox's strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements.
LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox's goals and strategies; LightInTheBox's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox's ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox's ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2020
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
61,477
47,325
Restricted cash
4,052
2,870
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
1,302
497
Amounts due from related parties
2,882
2,762
Inventories
9,919
11,156
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,176
6,411
Total current assets
84,808
71,021
Property and equipment, net
3,812
3,461
Intangible assets, net
9,416
8,657
Goodwill
29,745
30,113
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,243
8,530
Long-term rental deposits
707
781
Long-term investments
17,297
34,730
TOTAL ASSETS
158,028
157,293
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
16,953
17,444
Amounts due to related parties
167
167
Advance from customers
33,279
23,114
Operating lease liabilities
4,269
2,941
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
42,183
44,648
Total current liabilities
96,851
88,314
Operating lease liabilities
8,118
5,817
Long-term payable
124
89
Deferred tax liability
3,558
7,907
TOTAL LIABILITIES
108,651
102,127
EQUITY
Ordinary shares
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
282,260
282,515
Treasury shares, at cost
(30,207)
(29,992)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,795
2,489
Accumulated deficit
(204,571)
(199,986)
Non-controlling interests
83
123
TOTAL EQUITY
49,377
55,166
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
158,028
157,293
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Revenues
Product sales
95,426
95,961
252,597
324,720
Services and others
4,584
2,744
12,809
8,233
Total revenues
100,010
98,705
265,406
332,953
Cost of revenues
Product sales
(53,857)
(54,018)
(139,726)
(177,051)
Services and others
(3,081)
(784)
(9,157)
(2,592)
Total Cost of revenues
(56,938)
(54,802)
(148,883)
(179,643)
Gross profit
43,072
43,903
116,523
153,310
Operating expenses
Fulfillment
(6,661)
(7,196)
(19,124)
(22,061)
Selling and marketing
(26,880)
(33,991)
(68,159)
(113,113)
General and administrative
(7,908)
(9,310)
(22,693)
(27,220)
Other operating income
(56)
37
16
445
Total operating expenses
(41,505)
(50,460)
(109,960)
(161,949)
Income / (Loss) from operations
1,567
(6,557)
6,563
(8,639)
Interest income
4
27
57
47
Interest expense
(35)
(3)
(78)
(11)
Other income, net*
8,960
368
13,174
17,577
Total other income
8,929
392
13,153
17,613
Income / (Loss) before income taxes
10,496
(6,165)
19,716
8,974
Income tax benefit / (expense)
(3,188)
29
(3,187)
(4,260)
Net income / (loss)
7,308
(6,136)
16,529
4,714
Less: Net (loss) / income attributable to non-controlling
(98)
(121)
20
40
Net income / (loss) attributable to LightInTheBox
7,406
(6,015)
16,509
4,674
Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating
—Basic
220,599,987
224,320,504
217,124,431
224,220,060
—Diluted
223,820,121
224,320,504
224,779,416
226,615,330
Net income / (loss) per ordinary share
—Basic
0.03
(0.03)
0.08
0.02
—Diluted
0.03
(0.03)
0.07
0.02
Net income / (loss) per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to
—Basic
0.07
(0.05)
0.15
0.04
—Diluted
0.07
(0.05)
0.15
0.04
*Other income, net mainly includes change in fair value on our equity investment.
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
Net income / (loss)
7,308
(6,136)
16,529
4,714
Less: Interest income
4
27
57
47
Interest expense
(35)
(3)
(78)
(11)
Income tax benefit / (expense)
(3,188)
29
(3,187)
(4,260)
Depreciation and amortization
(633)
(990)
(1,770)
(2,482)
EBITDA
11,160
(5,199)
21,507
11,420
Less: Share-based compensation
(1,525)
(57)
(1,754)
(255)
Adjusted EBITDA*
12,685
(5,142)
23,261
11,675
* Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations before share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and
