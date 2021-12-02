Natural Grocers® Invites The Greeley, CO Community To Celebrate The Grand Re-Opening Of Its Newly Renovated Store On December 16, 2021

Natural Grocers® Invites The Greeley, CO Community To Celebrate The Grand Re-Opening Of Its Newly Renovated Store On December 16, 2021 New location boasts larger footprint, wider array of healthy grocery options, Nutrition Education Center, speedy checkout, sustainable building features, and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® announces the relocation of its Greeley, CO store to a renovated and larger space in the heart of downtown Greeley. When the doors to this new location open, at 1320 8th Avenue, the family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer will be filling an almost decade long void in the downtown area which has been without a grocery store since 2014. The current location will close on December 13 at 5:00 p.m. On December 16, 2021, Natural Grocers will welcome the Greeley community to its new convenient location and modernized shopping experience with a special Grand Re-opening celebration starting at 8:30 a.m.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

The Greeley Natural Grocers good4u CrewSM has been proud to serve the community since the original location opened in 2010, which marked Natural Grocers 29th store in its home state of Colorado. The new store is 5,300 square feet larger than the original and boasts a contemporary layout, more efficient checkout experience, a Nutrition Education Center, and new product offerings throughout all departments.

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers continues to support the Greeley community with its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, high product standards, and sustainable building practices. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers an extensive free Nutrition Education program and partners with Greeley's local food bank, the Weld Food Bank.

Grand Re-opening Events – Sweepstakes and Discounts

The Natural Grocers family invites Greeley community members to join the December 16 Grand Re-opening events and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience stand out from conventional grocery stores. Grand Re-opening events include:

Grand Re-opening Sweepstakes i : From December 16 – 22, customers will be able to enter for the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand Re-opening Discounts: Savings on more than 50 products! Customers will enjoy exceptional deals ii from December 16, 2021 – January 15, 2022 on select 100% organic produce, such as Fuji apples, Valencia Oranges, grape tomatoes, and baby peeled carrots, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives and Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices & Shreds iii , Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing iv on free-range eggs and avocados. Shoppers will find additional discounts on items in dairy and dairy alternatives, supplements, body care, and groceries throughout the store.

Wonderful Prize Wheel: On December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. , customers are invited to visit the store's Nutrition Education Center and spin the prize wheel for the chance to win fun prizes.

What's In Store for the Greeley Community

Natural Grocers provides Greeley area residents and visitors with access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy, 100-percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM. Products with hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives do not meet Natural Grocers' high quality standards.

Starting in January 2022, the new location will include the Cottage Craft Beer shop from which customers can select from curated craft beer, hard kombucha, and seltzer selection which has been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high quality standards that all products must satisfy in order to be sold at Natural Grocers. Customers will enjoy a one-stop shopping trip where they pick up their favorite adult beverage or try something new from a wide range of organic, gluten-free, low-sugar, or low-calorie options.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized health coaching sessions. Greeley's current NHC remains on staff at the relocated store, and customers are invited to schedule a free session, which are currently available via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

For additional savings, customers can join {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.







i No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on December 16, 2021 and ends on December 22, 2021; For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. ii Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at the Greeley store; offers valid December 16, 2021 – January 15, 2022. Cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. iii Limit 3 per customer iv Eggs: limit 4 per customer; avocados: limit 3 per customer. Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345. v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.