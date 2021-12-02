stayAPT Suites Teams with Aileron Management to Expand Southeastern U.S. Footprint

New partnership will open up to 10 new long-term lodging hotels over next four years

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment-style hotel brand stayAPT Suites has joined forces with Aileron Management, based in Greenville, S.C., to develop up to 10 new franchised stayAPT Suites locations across the United States Southeast region by 2025.

Aileron Management, a leading hospitality management and investment firm, will begin work next year on their first two stayAPT Suites locations in Tuscaloosa, AL, and Savannah, Ga. Followed soon thereafter by additional locations in Florida, Alabama, and the Carolinas, these new sites immediately expand stayAPT Suites' growing pipeline to eleven U.S. states – a geographic footprint now spanning from Arizona to Florida and up to Indiana.

Guiding the stayAPT Suites guest experience is a design philosophy that abandons the traditional "one-room" hotel layout in favor of an apartment-style suite with intentional spaces. Aileron's development pipeline will allow more U.S. travelers to experience stayAPT's first-of-its-kind guest suite, which is marked by a dedicated living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom.

"Our new partnership with Aileron is happening at such an exciting moment of growth for stayAPT Suites," said extended-stay veteran and stayAPT Suites President and CEO, Gary A. DeLapp. "This collaboration signals continued momentum behind our segment-disrupting brand and is a testament to the truly unique lodging experience we bring to the market. We look forward to very soon providing additional Southeastern U.S. markets with a better way to stay."

"We look forward to applying our expertise in hospitality, specifically in management, to the expansion of the stayAPT Suites brand," said Jason Boehm, CEO of Aileron Management. "Our experience will be enormously beneficial to these projects, and the stayAPT Suites brand, from a strategic perspective. The stayAPT Suites brand is a game-changer in the Midscale category of the long-term lodging segment, and we are confident that we can deliver these new locations with exceptional quality – and at a terrific cost basis."

Each stayAPT suite includes an open-concept living room with a sleeper sofa, lounge chair, and a wall-mounted smart 55-inch television. The kitchen features a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator; and between the kitchen and living room, guests can utilize the center island as a place to eat, finish working, FaceTime with family, or read the morning news. The private, separate bedroom, located down the hall from the living area, offers a king or two queen-sized beds, a walk-in closet, a spacious desk, and a second large, wall-mounted smart television.

The hotel also offers amenities that bring peace of mind to travelers navigating the post-COVID travel landscape. Each room features its own climate-control system, providing a quiet ambiance, while minimizing shared air with other hotel guests. Windows in both the living room and bedroom offer an opportunity for fresh circulation as well as plenty of natural light. And the hotel's optional, mobile app allows guests to bypass front desk interaction with contactless check-in and digital-key room access.

About stayAPT Suites

stayAPT Suites entered the long-term lodging market with an announcement of its new hotel concept in January 2020. The new brand, which will have over 20 hotels open by the end of 2022, with an additional 15+ in development, offers guests an experience not yet seen in its category. The room layout for each 500+ square-foot suite was intentionally designed to feel residential, with a dedicated living room, a full kitchen, and a separate bedroom. With a strong corporate financial backing and an experienced executive team in place, the Matthews, North Carolina-based chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100 corporate-owned hotels, in addition to franchising. Learn more at www.stayAPT.com.

About Aileron Management

Aileron Management, LLC, a hotel management and investment company based in Greenville, South Carolina, has made it their mission to empower and encourage their associates in their pursuit of providing consistent, memorable experiences to their guests, positive and lasting impacts on their communities, and healthy returns for their investors. For more information, visit www.aileronmanagement.com.

