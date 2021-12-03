SSGA Announces U.S. Identity Preserved: An Advancement in Food Traceability

MANKATO, Minn., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance announces the introduction of U.S. Identity Preserved, a designation signifying a premium crop with a verifiable origin. This quality assurance program represents a significant advancement in food traceability for food manufacturers, processors and exporters.

As traceability in food production becomes increasingly preferred by consumers and manufacturers, the U.S. Identity Preserved (IP) quality assurance plan and accompanying designation and website, USIdentityPreserved.org, represent a step forward for customers looking for grains with specific traits or qualities such as variety, protein and sugar levels, color, bean size or flavor. When manufacturers purchase a U.S. Identity Preserved product, they can be assured the grains are traceable from their fields of origin throughout the process of production, processing, packaging and distribution, which provides the knowledge and assurance customers need.

"With our U.S. Identity Preserved designation, we're delivering a quality assurance plan that brings together the U.S. IP industry and reinforces the United States as a quality origin for those IP crops," said Eric Wenberg, executive director, Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance. "U.S. Identity Preserved will help U.S. processors and exporters broaden access and open more foreign markets, as well as better compete in the international market."

Crops Grown with a Purpose

Customers can order specifically what they need for the future so IP producers can grow it today. This ensures quality, consistency and safety of food; fork-to-farm traceability, and a dependable supply so it is worthwhile for growers and customers alike.

"As a launch partner, Global Processing will begin using this new, industry-defining mark that signifies the value of U.S. Identity Preserved field crops," said Rob Prather, chief strategic ambassador at Global Processing Inc. "This program enhances our offerings in sustainable, traceable and regenerative products ensuring a stable, consistent and healthy global food supply."

Value adds value

With growing consumer and retail demand for increased understanding of how and from where food is produced, traceability has never been more vital. Growers participating in the program must follow rigorous specifications throughout the production process (pre-planting through harvest), storage, processing and distribution. This includes taking great care to avoid any cross-contamination, adhering to field verifications and program audits, chain of custody verification, proper labeling and product identification and other checks and assurances.

"The value U.S. Identity Preserved processors offer comes through the strict protocols and safety measures that ensure the quality, consistency and security of their products throughout the value chain," Wenberg said. "Identity Preserved products demand a premium because of the close attention IP farmers, processors and shippers pay to quality requirements and safety and the commitment to fulfill the needs of their customers."

Learn more about the designation, its benefits, the IP value chain and how to get involved at USIdentityPreserved.org.

About Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance

The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA) is a national association of companies focused on production, processing and shipping of U.S. Identity Preserved (IP) field crops and related products worldwide. Its mission is to provide resources that communicate the quality, diversity and availability of these products and support allied companies throughout the value chain, including, but not limited to, agronomy, data, finance, insurance, logistics and transportation. https://soyagrainsalliance.org/

