From luxury home, fashion and travel gifts and winter wellness to holiday menus and festive family experiences, Four Seasons unveils a host of seasonal offerings around the world for a memorable holiday season

Capture Holiday Magic With Four Seasons Festive Offerings From luxury home, fashion and travel gifts and winter wellness to holiday menus and festive family experiences, Four Seasons unveils a host of seasonal offerings around the world for a memorable holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts around the world have prepared an exciting collection of activities and packages to help guests reconnect with loved ones as the end of another year draws closer.

Capture holiday magic with Four Seasons festive offerings from around the world

From special menus, to jaw-dropping lobby displays, wellness offerings, family-friendly events and even bespoke home and travel goods, there's no shortage of Four Seasons inspiration to enhance any celebration.

Restorative Winter Wellness

Magical Menus

Interactive Holiday Experiences

Experience the #FSWAYFINDERS program at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina , a weekly series featuring art, culture, history, and in-depth workshops. A curated group of artisans and crafters will offer intimate and engaging learning opportunities including ukulele lessons, coconut hat weaving, lei making, evening stargazing and hula workshops with all proceeds going to the artisans themselves.

An impressive range of recreational activities awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire . Enjoy horseback riding across the 500 acres (200 hectares) of stunning parkland, the ultimate treetop challenge at Highwire Adventure, a relaxing ride on a traditional horse-drawn carriage or unique birdwatching experience on a wildlife walk.

The popular Après, a limited-time winter wonderland pop-up has been reimagined as the Après Village at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley . Rustic wooden chalets take centre stage while "snowfall," fireside movies, an après-ski menu including s'mores and hot cocktails create an inviting experience on the outdoor terrace of Quattro. The village includes a sweet shoppe, Instagrammable life-sized snow globe and more.

Create memorable family moments on top of Mont d'Arbois at Four Seasons Hotel Megève. Enjoy the splendour snow-capped peaks and countless outdoor adventures such as a charming carriage ride through cobbled streets, an eventful dog sled ride, or a flight in a hot air balloon offering exceptional winter wonderland views.

Luxury Stays with Festive Flare

Spreading Cheer with Festive Displays

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort features a chocolate and gingerbread display created by Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber , a 2019 James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. The charming life-size gingerbread house, with candy canes, lollipops, Santa and more, is the perfect holiday photo backdrop. Guests can enjoy Saber's delightful treats at Lickety Split, including holiday gelato flavours such as chocolate peppermint, while cookie decorating is on offer for little ones.

Jeff Leatham at Be transported to an arctic modern holiday display from artistic directorat Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia with a large mirrored polar bear flanked by custom made flocked trees and poinsettias adorned with snow. The holiday magic extends to the ground floor's reflective Christmas tree and the fifth floor's life-size reindeer, creating a majestic holiday scene and the perfect backdrop for holiday photos.

Holiday Shopping with Help from Four Seasons

For those wondering what to buy for friends and family this year, The Wellness Floor at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has curated a holiday gift guide featuring a selection of bespoke experiences and products available for purchase to promote thoughtful gifting. Offerings include an 80-minute side-by-side couples massage or Cryotherapy Energy facial and select gifts such as candles, cashmere loungewear and beautiful Italian leather handbags.

Amanda Khan's gourmet hot chocolate bar, featured among live music entertainment, light and snow displays. A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to Children's National Hospital. Explore unique gifts and culinary offerings at the vibrant Holiday Market at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC . Shop items created by local artisans as well as the Hotel's craftspeople including Pastry Chefgourmet hot chocolate bar, featured among live music entertainment, light and snow displays. A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to Children's National Hospital.

Prague with an unforgettable shopping trip to the picturesque Old Town Square and its glimmering Christmas tree with help from A horse-drawn carriage will transport guests from the Hotel to Old Town to enjoy local traditions and create cherished memories. Guests can enjoy mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and browse through a selection of gifts for friends and loved ones. Experience the festive magic ofwith an unforgettable shopping trip to the picturesque Old Town Square and its glimmering Christmas tree with help from Four Seasons Hotel Prague. A horse-drawn carriage will transport guests from the Hotel to Old Town to enjoy local traditions and create cherished memories. Guests can enjoy mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, and browse through a selection of gifts for friends and loved ones.

Give the Gift of Luxury

Shop Holiday gifts friends and family are sure to love with Four Seasons at Home: a growing collection of luxury home, travel and fashion goods designed to enhance the everyday. From the finest handpicked products designed to reflect the highest quality and craftsmanship and premium gift wrapping, every detail has been considered, mirroring the same quality and care guests would expect from a Four Seasons stay. Shipping is available across the US and Canada and are delivered gift-wrapped in a beautiful linen gift box and elegant black grosgrain ribbon for easy gifting.

Shop the newly expanded collection today:

To ensure delivery in time for the Christmas holiday, order before December 19, 2021, 11:00 am (EST) in the USA and December 17, 2021, 11:00 am (EST) in Canada. Visit shop.fourseasons.com for details on current offers and peruse one-of-a-kind gifts for the holiday season.

Can't Decide? Give the Gift of a Four Seasons Gift Card

Choose a gift that offers the opportunity to discover a memorable experience with Four Seasons. Redeemable for overnight stays, dining, spa treatments, Four Seasons at Home collection and more, a Four Seasons Gift Card is sure to please any recipient.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 47 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

Media Contact

Matthew Levison

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons properties share restorative winter wellness offerings with a focus on rest and rejuvenation

Offerings at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort spark joy for the whole family

Enjoy a limited-time winter wonderland pop-up and après-ski inspired cuisine at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley

Shop Holiday gifts friends and family are sure to love with Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts