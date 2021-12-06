Chicken Salad Chick Raises Funds for Local Food Charities and Childhood Cancer Research

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the launch of its annual holiday Giving Card in a nationwide effort to raise money for local food charities and cancer research, while also giving back incentives to their fans. This year the Giving Card will benefit local food organizations in addition to CURE, a new Chicken Salad Chick partner organization whose mission is dedicated to childhood cancer research while supporting patients and their families. The Giving Card represents the brand's largest charitable initiative each year through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation. Giving Cards can be purchased at all Chicken Salad Chick locations through the end of December.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

"We are excited to kick off the holiday season with our annual Giving Card program – now in its fifth year the Giving Card continues to show success year after year by providing support to families across the communities we call home. Since launching the annual initiative, the giving card has raised over $1 Million for local charities across all of our markets," said President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, Scott Deviney. "We established the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation to live up to our core mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. The Giving Card allows us to invite our guests to join us on that mission and they do not disappoint. Last year we sold 56,000 Giving Cards with their generosity, and we look forward to another fruitful year of giving at our more than 200 locations."

The Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card is a discount card with rewards valued at $60 that can be redeemed at your local Chicken Salad Chick throughout the year. The card can be purchased for $5 and the card's proceeds (after taxes) are donated to local and national charity partners through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation. In return for their generosity, Chick fans can redeem their rewards in-store using the Chicken Salad Chick CravingCredits app. Guests will begin receiving their rewards and discounts the first of the month following the purchase of a Giving Card. Rotating rewards will be available for redemption once a month and will include complementary menu items such as a large drink, complementary upgrades, and deals such as buy two Quick Chicks get a third free, among others.

CURE was founded in 1975 by Dr. Abdel Ragab to establish a pediatric oncology research program at Emory, which is now one of the country's largest childhood cancer research programs. Since its founding, CURE has continued to raise millions of dollars to fund research for safer, more effective treatment and has expanded to include financial, educational, and emotional support for patients of childhood cancer and their families.

To purchase a Giving Card, guests may visit any Chicken Salad Chick location before January 31, 2022. Proceeds from the Giving Card will be donated through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, allocating 75% to be donated to food banks selected by Chicken Salad Chick owners and 25% of the proceeds will go to CURE.

Early on Chicken Salad Chick founders, Kevin and Stacey Brown, knew the restaurant would provide an opportunity to make a positive impact in many people's lives and in 2014 they founded the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation. Following Kevin Brown's cancer diagnosis, the CSC Foundation focused on two initiatives: feed the hungry and fight cancer.

For more information about the Giving Card, visit chickensaladchick.com/our-food/giving-card/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Alonso

Fish Consulting

(754) 888-6309

palonso@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick