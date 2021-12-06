MillerKnoll Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) today announced that the company will host its second quarter fiscal 2022 conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html. An archived copy will be available on MillerKnoll's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (Conference ID: 9893628).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 after the market closes. For the remainder of fiscal 2022, we anticipate the following earnings release dates:

Third Quarter March 29, 2022

Fourth Quarter June 29, 2022

Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at http://www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/investors.html.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

View original content:

SOURCE MillerKnoll, Inc.