Lectric eBikes Co-Founders Named to Forbes 30 Under 30

PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25-year-old co-founders of Lectric eBikes have been recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 for launching one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation: Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel were named to the prestigious list this month for making their innovative mark in the hypergrowth world of electric bikes.

Lectric eBikes was founded in 2019 with the help of Levi's father, Brent Conlow, who drew on retirement funds to help kickstart the dream of an affordable, accessible ebike. The initial prototype was unsuccessful, but Levi and Robby leaned into the accumulated wisdom and feedback of multiple generations to improve. Their redesign, built so everyone could ride, resulted in sales of $1 million in just three weeks. The pair of entrepreneurs quickly learned that, while the people helped make the bike, in the end, the bike helped make the people. Stories of newfound freedom and increased mobility poured into the Lectric eBikes makeshift headquarters, crystallizing the brand's reason for the ride. In a market where most ebikes were being sold for thousands of dollars, the company's opening price point of $999 was also industry shattering.

"The core group of original Lectric eBike owners not only informed the design of our ebikes, but also the entire trajectory of the brand," said Levi Conlow, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lectric eBikes. "I can't overstate their role or the degree of trust they placed in a couple of twenty-somethings to deliver a high-quality ebike at an honest price. I measure company success by our ability to empower our customers' adventures, in addition to the number of Lectric eBikes out there changing lives. Our best days—and theirs—are still ahead as we continue to grow and learn."

The company achieved sales of over 100,000 ebikes last month, which was another unprecedented milestone. Meanwhile, customer advocacy remains one of the top benchmarks, if not a catalyst, for Lectric eBikes. As such, the co-founders have taken a bit of fatherly advice to heart over the past two years.

"From the beginning, Brent Conlow's vision was to make every customer an extension of our brand," said Robby Deziel, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Lectric eBikes. "We've obsessed over the overall global customer experience, from the product's design features and functionality to maintenance and service. One of the outgrowths of that approach is this incredible, authentic community of riders. Every customer that purchases an ebike becomes part of the Lectric family and joins us for the ride of lifetime."

"If there was a Forbes 60 Under 60 list, my dad Brent would be on it," said Conlow. "Robby and I are grateful we were able to pay him back for that initial investment. It seems to be working out well for him now."

