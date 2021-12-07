Mary's Medicinals and Dixie Brands Are Honored with Multiple Cannabis Industry Recognitions

BellRock's Flagship Brands Recognized as Top Selling Cannabis Brands as New Market Expansion Continues

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced that its flagship brands, Mary's Medicinals and Dixie Brands, have been recognized by both BDSA and Leaflink as top-selling cannabis brands in multiple categories.

For both the first half of 2021 and Q3 2021, BDSA named Mary's Medicinals as the Best Selling Cannabis Brand in the Topicals Category. Mary's 1:1 CBD/THC transdermal compound was the brand's best-selling product during that timeframe. On November 15th, LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. Mary's Medicinals was announced a winner in the Best Selling Topicals Category for its Transdermal Compound and Best Selling Ingestibles Category for its Remedy tincture, and Dixie Brands won in the Fastest Growing Edibles and Best Selling Beverages Categories (both results based on every market in which LeafLink operates during 2021). LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st to September 30, 2021.

"Mary's and Dixie are both iconic cannabis brands and it is an honor to be recognized by both BDSA and Leaflink," said Brian Jansen, President of BellRock Brands. "These achievements are a testament to our team's passion, dedication and hard work. As a multi-state house of brands, our goal is to introduce high quality, effective brands and products that consumers will consistently desire, and these awards are proof that we are achieving that objective."

"Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform," said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder. "It has been another strong year for cannabis, with the industry seeing continued growth thanks to the hard work of these amazing businesses and the exceptional people behind them. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners, and we can't wait to see what next year has in store."

Leaders in the industry for over ten years, Mary's and Dixie products are currently found in 9 states. Dixie Brands, through an agreement with licensed manufacturer, JRMI27, LLC, recently launched its newest gummy SKU, Spicy Mango, in Michigan. An irresistible combination with a sweet mango flavor and the spicy kick of Dixie's own chipotle/habanero blend, Dixie's Spicy Mango gummies contain 5mg of THC per piece. Additionally, Dixie's Michigan portfolio will soon include the popular Sour Strawberry SKU.

"We first entered the Michigan medical market in October 2018. Nearly three years later we are pleased to share that, through our relationship with JRMI27, the BellRock portfolio of products has expanded in that state to include edibles, tinctures and topicals," said Jansen.

ABOUT BDSA

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, BDSA is the premier global cannabis market research firm helping businesses improve revenues, reduce innovation risk, and prioritize market expansion. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market through data, analytics, and insights from retail sales data, consumer research, and market forecasts. To learn more please visit https://bdsa.com/.

ABOUT LEAFLINK

LeafLink, the unified B2B cannabis platform, has optimized and fueled the growth of the cannabis industry, creating new efficiencies in how cannabis operators buy, sell, ship, pay, and get paid. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 30 territories across the United States and Canada. LeafLink manages over $4.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com.

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

