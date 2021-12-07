Whisps Introduces Cheese Crumbs, a Cheesy Alternative to Breadcrumbs, Alongside New Innovations

Whisps Cheese Crumbs and Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts feature 100% cheddar and parmesan cheeses exclusively available to Whisps, making it easier than ever to fill your cheese cravings throughout the day with convenient, nutritious and delicious choices

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans sure do love their cheese! In fact, in 2020 alone, the average person ate about 40.2 pounds of cheese. To help fill cheese cravings in a nutritious, delicious way, Whisps Snacks – America's best-selling cheese crisps company – today announced two new cheesy innovations, the first forays outside of its pure cheese crisps category: Whisps Cheese Crumbs and Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts. Featuring parmesan and cheddar cheeses exclusively made for Whisps, both new lines are sure to please both cheese fanatics and those seeking keto-friendly, low carb, high protein alternatives.

Featuring parmesan and cheddar cheeses exclusively made for Whisps, both new lines are sure to please both cheese fanatics and those seeking keto-friendly, low carb, high protein alternatives.

"Whisps fans are at the core of every decision we make and watching how people incorporate our cheese crisps into their daily lives has inspired our next moves," said Katie Nahoum, SVP of Marketing at Whisps. "In the past five years, we've seen our fans get creative with our Cheese Crisps, using them as an ingredient in their favorite meals and creating savory trail mixes with our Cheese Crisps. With premium, quality cheese as the star of our new Cheese Crumbs and Cheese Crisps & Nuts lines, we're thrilled to introduce new ways to enjoy cheese throughout your day and cannot wait to see what our fans create."

Move Over Breadcrumbs - Cheese Crumbs Will Be Your New Delicious, Low-Carb Choice

Finally, breadcrumbs are joining other culinary staples – like olive oil, vinegar and broths – and getting a much-needed upgrade that delivers the same crunch as breadcrumbs using only 100% real cheese and spices. . Available in Buffalo and Italian Herb, Whisps Cheese Crumbs are made with 14-month aged artisanal parmesan cheese (the only copper kettle parmesan cheese made in the USA) and are low carb, gluten free & keto friendly. Each serving provides 13g of protein and is a good source of calcium.

"Honestly for someone as obsessed with Italian cheese, specifically Parmesan, Whisps has been one of my absolute favorite snacks, and I'm so happy to be able to cook with it now!" said Chef Christian Petroni. "The Italian Herb breadcrumbs are absolutely delicious & 1000% versatile for so many different cooking applications. I also love to have fun with spicy breaded dishes when I'm able to use the Buffalo Cheese Crumbs. Sometimes I need to remind myself to save the cheese crumbs for cooking and not snacking… or do I?"

Swap Sweet Mixes for Savory with Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts

Contrary to other snack mixes, which fall short with loads of sugar and unrecognizable ingredients, Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is sure to impress everyone from cheese dabblers to cheese purists. This new line has 8-9g of protein, 3g of net carbs and less than 1g of sugar per serving and is a good source of calcium. The cheese crisps in each mix are made using cheese from family farms that was made by artisan cheesemakers for Whisps' exclusive use.

"Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is the perfect on-the-go snack for anyone, and especially those watching their carb intake," says Registered Dietitian Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN. "The combination of nuts and cheese packs a big protein punch which helps keep you feeling fuller, longer. In one serving of Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts you also get fiber, another filling nutrient, and calcium to support your bone health."

Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is available now in three bold, cravable flavors:

Tangy Ranch: An expert blend of cheddar Whisps, roasted almonds, cashews, and pecans all tumbled together with Whisps' fan-favorite Tangy Ranch spice blend.

Smoky Barbeque: Cheesy, smokey and real nutty, this mix blends cheddar Whisps, almonds, cashews, and pecans to create the best barbeque snack yet.

Garlic Herb: Whisps' craving-crushing Garlic Herb spice blend is tossed with parmesan Whisps, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and pecans to create the ultimate tasty snack.

Whisps Cheese Crumbs are now available at Kroger and select Costco stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, with an SRP of $6.99 per 3oz bag and $8.99 per 8oz bag. Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts is available now in convenient, resealable packages at Kroger markets nationwide with a SRP of $7.99 per 5.75oz bag. Experience the full range of Whisps offerings, including best-selling Parmesan Cheese Crisps and Cheddar Cheese Crisps, by ordering online or visiting your nearest retailer . For more information, please visit whisps.com or join the conversation on social at @whispssnacks.

About Whisps

Whisps is on a mission to put real cheese back in 'cheez'y favorites, by offering delicious and premium cheese products to people nationwide for a variety of eating and snacking occasions. Known for its best-selling cheese crisps made with 100% real cheese and flavorful spice blends, Whisps currently offers three pure cheese and six spiced cheese crisp varieties, as well as a line of keto-friendly snack mixes, Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com, Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks.

