Zouk Group Announces Unique Residency With deadmau5 Presenting "The Cube" At Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that deadmau5 will be next in line on the all-star list of residents at Zouk Nightclub. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist will begin his residency on January 5, 2022 as a kickoff to the new year and to coincide with CES when the world's technology elite descends upon Las Vegas. Here deadmau5 will present 'The Cube,' a new iteration of his signature structure for Las Vegas exclusively at Zouk Nightclub.

Playing off his cubev3 major touring production --the most complex live show he has ever presented--Zouk Nightclub is the only place in Las Vegas where fans can experience deadmau5 in a custom cube in a state-of-the-art nightclub with additional new visuals, enhanced production and music.

"I'm excited to bring an original cube to Vegas for Zouk," says deadmau5. "Since I last toured with cubev3 so many things have happened in my world from the creation of the Oberhasli metaverse world to new songs 'When the Summer Dies' with Lights, 'Hyperlandia' with Foster The People, and 'this is fine.' with Portugal. The Man. We're going to be incorporating so much cool new stuff in the Zouk cube show."

"deadmau5 is a staple in the electronic art scene and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Zouk family," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries and further elevating the nightlife experience in Las Vegas and beyond as deadmau5 graces our stage in 2022."

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort, the first to open on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

Zouk Nightclub—Las Vegas' newest nightlife experience that opened in September 2021, along with its daytime counterpart AYU Dayclub, are the first venues to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company that has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years. deadmau5 joins Tiësto, Zedd and DJ Snake as a part of the Zouk Group Las Vegas resident nightlife lineup.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights and "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

CONTACT: Emily Kjesbo, resortsworld@abmc-us.com

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas