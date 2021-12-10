FAIR: As Crime Spikes Across the State, Maryland General Assembly Doubles Down on Protecting Foreign Criminals

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the Maryland General Assembly's override of Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of H.B. 16, a bill that bars state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement agencies:

"Rising crime is a top concern for Americans all across the country, but not for the majority of lawmakers serving the Maryland General Assembly. This week, both the House of Delegates and the Senate overrode a veto by Gov. Larry Hogan of a bill that intentionally puts deportable foreign criminals back onto the streets. Both chambers have veto-proof Democratic majorities, and the governor's decision was overridden without a single Republican vote.

"Gov. Hogan commendably vetoed a bill that forbids public officials from detaining or extending the detention of individuals suspected of being illegal aliens to investigate their immigration status, or transferring them to federal immigration authorities, unless required by federal law. Additionally, the bill bars state and local law enforcement from even asking about the citizenship status of criminals they arrest.

"Maryland has experienced numerous high-profile crimes committed by deportable criminal aliens – including murders and sexual assaults against minors – yet legislators in Annapolis affirmatively decided to make it easier for such criminals to remain in Maryland, and then reaffirmed that position by overriding the governor's commonsense veto.

"Undoubtedly, as a result of the Maryland General Assembly's reckless actions, more foreign criminals will be released back into communities across the state rather than removed from the country, and more Marylanders will be victimized by reoffenders. Along with the criminals themselves, the Maryland legislators who voted for this bill and overrode the veto, will be culpable for needless pain and suffering."

