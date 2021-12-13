InventHelp Inventor Develops Tennis Training Tool (PHO-2850)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son was having difficulty with his tennis toss and serve. I searched through many channels on obtaining training equipment to help improve his serve and toss, and after numerous searches I did not come across equipment that would help. Out of love for my son and a desire for him to exceed in his passion for tennis, that's when I developed a training aid for him to perfect his tennis toss and serve," said an inventor from Paradise Valley, Ariz. "This convenient invention conditions the player's mind and body to aid in a consistent serve and have a better tennis toss."

The Gamut Tennis Toss improves consistency in serving to have a reliable ball toss, it creates the perfect arm position to send the ball straight up to be consistent and gentle and it develops tennis serve footwork. As a result, it could increase performance and awareness of feet, it improves movement coordination and it helps to perfect ball landing inside the service box, proper pronation on serves and your tossing motion. The invention is designed for convenience and it would be easily accessible for indoor and outdoor use as no tennis court is required. Additionally, it reduces faults while increasing aces and it accommodates both right and left-handed players.

