SAS and PERSOWN drive lifesaving insights to reduce COVID spread, improve global health The partnership combines PERSOWN instant diagnostic test data with SAS artificial intelligence and data visualization software to help affordably prevent pandemics

CARY, N.C., and ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics leader SAS is partnering with medical diagnostics and technology startup PERSOWN, formerly known as Blink Science, to bring affordable, lifesaving technologies to the billions of traditionally underserved people of the world. From visualizing disease mutation and progression in the current COVID-19 pandemic to monitoring treatment efficacy and compliance in clinical trials, the partnership will empower global health leaders, clinicians and researchers to make more informed decisions.

SAS is partnering with PERSOWN to bring affordable, life-saving technologies to billions of underserved people.

"At SAS, we know curiosity leads to innovation that helps move our world forward," said Steve Kearney, PharmD, Medical Director at SAS. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've brought analytics to the front lines, helping better protect vulnerable populations from the spread of the virus. Now we are working together with PERSOWN to help prevent other pandemics and promote a healthier future for us all."

PERSOWN is developing a novel point-of-care diagnostic platform that plans to provide instant test results using ultra low-cost disposable test strips and a handheld reader, fully integrated with a robust suite of electronic health records applications. This platform will present a cost-effective option for testing in parts of the globe where access to sophisticated medical diagnostics is scarce, potentially creating billions of integrated data points across various disease states and among previously undiagnosed populations.

With powerful SAS artificial intelligence , visual analytic and data management software, PERSOWN will be able to effectively mine diagnostic data to uncover infection trends and visualize disease hot spots to better monitor and predict outbreaks. These early insights will help governments and health organizations implement practices that reduce disease spread, mitigate impact and create early interventions.

"By using analytics and AI on data gathered from PERSOWN diagnostics, public health officials and researchers can identify patterns earlier and develop treatments or policies to care for and protect their populations," said Eric Doherty, President of PERSOWN. "We are proud to be partnering with the global leader in analytics to help solve some of the world's health care challenges."

About PERSOWN

At PERSOWN, we endeavor to maximize global health with high-tech, low-cost medical diagnostics and health information technologies. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care (POC) testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

PERSOWN’s instant diagnostic test data combined with SAS’ analytics software will help global health leaders better visualize, monitor and manage COVID-19 variant outbreaks and prevent future pandemics.

PERSOWN endeavors to maximize global health with high-tech, low-cost medical diagnostics and health information technologies.

