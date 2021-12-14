Wuxi Fund PARK: an innovation base for the combination of industry and finance

WUXI, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9, at the Financial Empowerment Conference and Shangxian Lake Financial Summit held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, representatives from the country's best financial institutions, especially some private equity institutions, participated in witnessing the unveiling of the Wuxi Fund PARK both offline and online. It is born for "financial empowerment, the combination of industry and finance", and it is the innovation base of the combination of industry and finance in the Yangtze River Delta, according to the Shangxian Lake Financial Summit.

Wuxi Fund PARK is in the wetland park in the core area of Taihu New City, Wuxi, with a green rate of 52%, beautiful environment and excellent ecology. The first phase consists of 31 modern high-looking wooden structure buildings, including 27 headquarters office buildings with different forms, and 4 buildings with supporting functions such as industrial display, enterprise services, project roadshow, catering, fitness, 24-hour picture and text reading, etc.

In addition, relying on the developed advanced manufacturing base in the Yangtze River Delta, the park has built an equity investment communication platform, a docking platform for investment and financing projects, a research platform for financial think tanks, and a platform for cultivating financial talents. It will effectively promote the deep integration of all kinds of capital, emerging industries, and high-end talents, and make it more physically and mentally capable of both internal and external repair. It is making every effort to build 16 advanced manufacturing industrial clusters, of which 9 industrial clusters have a main income of more than 100 billion yuan.

Finance is the lifeblood of modern economy. Advanced manufacturing industry cannot do without financial empowerment, capital support, and equity investment with the characteristics of risk-sharing and benefit-sharing characteristics is undoubtedly one of the most attractive financial means. To this end, Wuxi has specially formulated 15 articles on "Equity Investment Development" and given many attractive preferential policies. Today, the opening of the Wuxi Fund PARK undoubtedly fills in a handful of firewood for many equity funds to gather in Wuxi.

At present, Wuxi Fund PARK has attracted a number of financial institutions, including PE/VC head institutions, four major accounting and law firms, central and local well-known enterprises, sub-sector head investment funds, investment cutting-edge institutions, etc.

View original content:

SOURCE Shangxian Lake Financial Summit